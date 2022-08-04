On Friday, LUNAFEST traveling film festival to benefit Girls on the Run Piedmont

An annual traveling film festival of short films by and about women will screen this weekend to support a Culpeper-based nonprofit that empowers hundreds of local girls to succeed and be active.

Talk about girl power.

LUNAFEST will begin with a 7:30 p.m. social hour Friday, Aug. 5, at Strangeways Brewing, at 350 Landsdowne Road in Spotsylvania.

It’s a benefit for Girls on the Run Piedmont.

“So far, interest has been amazing!” Girls on the Run Executive Director Kathy Butler said earlier this week of LUNAFEST.

Tickets are still available for the evening of stories on film told from a variety of perspectives championing women, she said. The movies will start at 8:30, and the event is for a really good cause, Butler said.

Girls on the Run Piedmont expects to reach more than 400 girls in the third through eighth grades this fall through programming that teaches social emotional skills and promotes activity through running. The club regularly hosts fundraising 5K run/walks and is active in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fredericksburg, Madison, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Appropriately, LUNAFEST short films will highlight the aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, strength and connection of girls and women from all over the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be able to show these films to bring awareness to issues relating to women and to raise much needed funds for Girls on the Run Piedmont as we expand,” Butler said.

LUNAFEST, created in 2001, is a fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing people together.

LUNAFEST events are hosted from February to November at 200-plus screenings in the United States and Canada. LUNA provides hosts turnkey fundraising support, materials and tools to produce a successful festival while raising money for a cause.

The traveling film festival champions women with programs that aim to empower and inspire while supporting communities that connect women and the causes they care about. It also raises awareness around the underrepresentation of women in film.

All proceeds from this week’s LUNAFEST in Fredericksburg will benefit Girls on the Run Piedmont and Chicken and Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

Girls on the Run Piedmont strives to never turn a girl away based on her financial circumstances, it said. The group also can provide shoes, sports bras and clothing to eliminate barriers to programming.

LUNAFEST tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $15.

Among the movies to be shown, at 14 minutes, is “Roof of Loss.” When a fire takes their home, a father and daughter must find a way to salvage what remains: each other. Filmmaker: Katherine Fisher (Los Angeles, CA)

Also to be shown, at 7 minutes long, “Generation Impact: The Coder.” A 13-year-old girl designs and builds a mobile app to help kids stay connected to their incarcerated parents by sending photos and letters. Filmmaker: Samantha Knowles (Brooklyn, NY)

Finally, “When You Clean A Stranger’s Home,” at 7 minutes, is also part of this year’s LUNAFEST. A first-generation high school student describes what she and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes. Filmmaker: Sharon Arteaga (Austin, TX)