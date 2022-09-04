Orange board chair pays tribute to fire chief, first responder, newspaper editor

ORANGE—The Orange County Board of Supervisors took time during its Aug. 23 meeting for a touching tribute to three well-known community members.

“People often talk about what a great place Orange County is to live,” Orange County Board Chairman Mark Johnson said. “What makes one place better than another, really, is the people. And we’ve lost several big people in the last several weeks.”

He lamented the loss of Fire Department Chief Mike Beasley—the kind of person who makes communities “like [Orange County] a nice place to live.”

He honored Donnie Hughes, who also spent decades in Fire and Rescue and was featured in the Orange County Review last October when he was honored for creating Orange County High School’s hornet logo.

Lastly, he remarked about the departure of the Review’s longtime editor, Jeff Poole, who he said “was the glue that held this community together.”

After Johnson’s remarks, the board dug into numerous action items that included code changes, rural broadband expansions and permit applications.

The Orange County Broadband Authority sought approval for a memorandum of understanding to enable it to cooperate with the Board of Supervisors to jointly apply for another VATI grant.

The move would bring in much needed funding for rural broadband and fund miles of new fiber-optic cable installation. The MOU was unanimously and rapidly approved. According to dhcd.virginia.gov/vati, funds awarded will be announced in December.

Next, the board addressed the Special Use Permit filed by Willow Grove Inn LLC. The application was for the addition of two cabins and the expansion of existing spa facilities. Planner Kyra Davies recommended the approval of the permit, and the board unanimously agreed.

Planner Eric Bittner followed up with three code amendments that had been requested by the board. The adjustments were to the county’s code of ordinances, and were centered on the issue of private roads.

The first narrowed the definition of “served” to mean a travel-way or easement legally accessible by another, with the term “legally” being the addition.

The second was adding the term “private roads” to the definitions and codifying their acceptance into the county’s transportation system.

In an email, Johnson said his goal was simplicity, “to simply to try to make the intent of the words ‘serve’ and ‘served’ clearer for everyone,” he said.

The other “allows the possibility of private roads in private communities that otherwise would not be allowed by our ordinances.”

One change added private roads into the setback ordinances, including them in the county’s roadway codes. As for the necessity of the changes, Johnson said that much like the roads themselves, the board takes steps to fix the codes when a hole is found.

“Board-initiated text amendments generally come about when the Board becomes aware of an instance where there is an area of ambiguity, contradiction, or incompleteness, in our ordinances,” Johnson said.

The board’s next regular meeting is at 5 p.m. Sept. 13.