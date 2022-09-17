Orange clinic patient, advocate 'in peace now'

In his last days on earth, Robert Patterson realized some of the legacy he had hoped for: support for the Orange County clinic that had helped him find healing of the mind, body and soul.

Patterson, 61, died Wednesday from cancer that was first found in his brain in summer 2021, then spread to his lungs and liver. But even when he knew his days were numbered, Patterson was upbeat and positive, thankful for the help he received from the Living Water Community Clinic in Locust Grove and eager for others to find the same resources.

In a July story in The Free Lance–Star, Patterson wanted to tell others what the clinic had done for him since his first visit in 2016. He had paced around outside the clinic, the second night it opened, until a volunteer saw him and welcomed him inside.

“I think other people need to know that there is good organizations out there, Christian organizations, that want to help people,” he said at the time.

Patterson was facing numerous struggles with his health, social situation and trying to find work when he first came to the clinic, said Dr. Cullen Hardy, a cardiologist in Culpeper County and the clinic’s medical director. He said Patterson was dealing with substance abuse, depression and other medical ailments.

When Hardy asked Patterson if he was interested in speaking to a counselor—an option available to all patients at the free clinic—the doctor said it seemed to help him.

“I saw him after an interaction with the counselors there and he was a different guy,” Hardy said. “He was put together. He had stopped the alcohol use, he looked healthier, his face looked less gaunt and better.”

Living Water plans to name Exam Room No. 1 in Patterson’s honor and about $1,000 has been donated toward the effort, said Debbie McInnis, executive director. The clinic also has had more traffic, from potential patients and volunteers, as well as a letter expressing gratitude and an offer of support from Virginia Del. Bobby Orrock.

Two people who were touched by Patterson’s positive outlook wrote letters to him and one sent a picture painted by the letter writer’s son, she said.

Patterson had lived alone in Orange until his condition deteriorated during the summer and he moved in with his sister, Gale Patterson, in Spotsylvania County. On Aug. 1, he entered Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center under Hospice care.

Clinic volunteers, including chaplain Terry Maple, continued to visit Patterson throughout his final days. The last few weeks were tough, McInnis said.

“We know he’s in peace now,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating in Patterson’s memory can do so online at livingwaterclinic.life or through the mail at Living Water Community Clinic, Box 583, Locust Grove, VA 22508.