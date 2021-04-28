Orange County man faces sexual-battery charge in Greene County

An Orange County man has been arrested on a sexual-battery charge from Greene County.

The Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Lee Collbran, 33, of Barboursville on April 21, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Collbran faces one count of aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile, the office said.

An investigation began April 8, when the Sheriff's Office and the Greene County Department of Social Services were told a juvenile needed their services, the former said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending against Collbran.

The agency asked anyone with information related to the case to call Investigator Jason Tooley at 434-985-2222.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office ICAC unit is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which urges parents to be involved in what their children do online and to know what sites they visit.

Parents need to ensure that children know about internet safety and the dangers of online predators, the Sheriff's Office said.

In addition, parents are urged not to allow children to have electronic devices in their rooms at nighttime, the agency said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.