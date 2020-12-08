Orange farmer re-elected to Farm Bureau board for fifth term

Orange County beef producer Thomas E. Graves has been elected to a fifth term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
As a board member, Graves will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
He chairs the federation’s Legislative Advisory Committee and is vice chairman of its Forestry Advisory Committee. He also is a member of the federation’s Budget and Audit Committee and the board of directors’ Governance Committee.
Graves was elected Dec. 5 to serve another three-year term. Elections of officers and directors were held during the federation’s 2020 annual meeting. (Learn more at vafb.com/convention.)
A past president and past board member of the Orange County Farm Bureau, Graves also served four years on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Support Local Journalism
He is a charter director of the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board and serves on the oversight committee of The Meadow Event Park, aka the state fairgrounds, the birthplace of Triple Crown winner Secretariat in Caroline County.
Previously, Graves chaired the Dogwood Village of Orange County board and served on the boards of the Dogwood Village of Orange County Foundation and Dogwood Village of Orange County-Health Center Commission. He is a past president and past board member of the Orange County Fair Association.
Graves and his family operate a 1,500-acre beef cattle farm. He and his wife, Jenny, have two children and five grandchildren. He attends Macedonia Christian Church.
Earlier, he worked with the state Farm Bureau Federation and American Farm Bureau Federation to conduct the first Farm Bureau-sponsored school for citizens seeking public office in Virginia.
Graves served on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s AgPAC board of trustees for seven years and the AgPAC executive committee for two years. He served four years on the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Forestry Advisory Committee.
With 130,000 members in 88 county bureaus, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. The nonpartisan, volunteer organization is committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.
540/825-0773
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.