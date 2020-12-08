Orange farmer re-elected to Farm Bureau board for fifth term

Orange County beef producer Thomas E. Graves has been elected to a fifth term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

As a board member, Graves will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

He chairs the federation’s Legislative Advisory Committee and is vice chairman of its Forestry Advisory Committee. He also is a member of the federation’s Budget and Audit Committee and the board of directors’ Governance Committee.

Graves was elected Dec. 5 to serve another three-year term. Elections of officers and directors were held during the federation’s 2020 annual meeting. (Learn more at vafb.com/convention.)

A past president and past board member of the Orange County Farm Bureau, Graves also served four years on the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

He is a charter director of the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board and serves on the oversight committee of The Meadow Event Park, aka the state fairgrounds, the birthplace of Triple Crown winner Secretariat in Caroline County.