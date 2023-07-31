An Orange man died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday night on James Madison Highway in Culpeper, near The Culpeper retirement village.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 8 p.m. July 29 along U.S. Route 15, just north of Route 299 (Madison Road).

A 1993 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 15 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact caused the Ford to catch fire, according to a release Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Ford, David W. McDaniel, Jr., 45, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. It's undetermined if he was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 38-year-old female, of Remington, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It's undetermined if she was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 20-year-old female of Culpeper, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old male of Bealeton, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A second passenger in the Chevrolet, a 10-month-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The infant was in a proper child restraint device, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.