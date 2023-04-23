The Orange County Board of Supervisors has set a date for its public hearing on the proposed Wilderness Crossing rezoning.

The hearing will take place Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m. at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located near the airport at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange.

The hearing follows a 3–2 decision by the Orange County Planning Commission on April 6 to recommend approval of the project. The development would require rezoning more than 2,600 acres on the eastern end of the county from a combination of agricultural, industrial, residential and commercial zones to Planned Development—Mixed Use. If approved, Wilderness Crossing would be the largest development of its kind in Orange County history.

Community feedback regarding the project has largely been negative, with 30 community members speaking against the proposal at the planning commission’s March 23 public hearing and 600 letters sent to the county in opposition to the rezoning. Last week, a group of about 40 protesters gathered for a demonstration on State Route 3 near the site of the proposed development.

Concerns expressed by local residents have included the potential for higher taxes, as well as environmental impacts such as contamination from abandoned gold mines on the property and uncertainty around the adequacy of the county’s water supply. In addition, both community members and commissioners have pushed back against the possibility of data centers and large-scale distribution warehouses on the 732 acres of industrial use included in the proposal.

The developer, KEG Associates III, has suggested that the project would bring in $304 million in cumulative net-positive revenue over the 40-year development period, and District 4 Commissioner Adam Bryington stated that approving the project could be a catalyst for necessary improvements in the county such as building a new high school. The developer’s proffer statement includes the dedication of 32 acres of land for a new school and “$6 million dollars in cash for school, public safety and parks and recreation public facilities.”

For more information on the Wilderness Crossing proposed rezoning, including the application and additional documents, go to orangecountyva.gov/1000/REZ-22-03-Wilderness-Crossing. Videos and agendas from all Orange County Board of Supervisors meetings can be found at orangecountyva.gov.