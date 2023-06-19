An 84-year-old Orange County woman died last week in a two-vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that occurred 11:50 a.m. on June 15 on Route 3 Germanna Highway, less than a mile east of Pilgrim Church Road, according to a release from VSP spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

This is located near Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove.

A 2007 Cadillac PTS pulled out from a parking lot and was crossing Germanna Highway when it pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer, traveling west on Route 3, could not avoid striking the Cadillac, Geller said.

The impact of the crash caused the Cadillac to run off the road, strike the guardrail and several trees.

The driver of the Cadillac, Joanne C. Gibbons, 84, of Rhoadesville, was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later that same day, Geller said.

Gibbons was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Sheena L. Thorne, 41, of North Chesterfield, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, Geller said.