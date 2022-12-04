'Our community puts its trust in us'—RRCS is Large Business of the Year

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services capped off its 50th anniversary year with an award for Large Business of the Year from the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

The organization was honored with the recognition at the 108th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet held Nov. 3. This was the first chamber award received by RRCS since its founding in 1972.

“We are thrilled! It truly validates the importance of RRCS but more importantly it recognizes the role and impact that each of our 400 employees has within our community,” said RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe.

“We are also proud of our ripple effect: when someone reaches out to RRCS, both they–and those they know, are impacted by the support they receive.”

LaGraffe attributed the organization’s recognition to several aspects of growth over the past several years.

This includes agency’s ongoing, proactive approach and demonstrated commitment to the values of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging instilled in all 400 employees across its service areas and agency operations, he said.

RRCS has also shown financial budget growth of 23% in recent years, enabling it to continually meet or exceed demand for services in a variety of areas. Those areas include aging, children, intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral health, substance use disorders, crisis services, suicide prevention, case management and elder housing.

The organization serves over 10,000 people annually in a planning district that includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties.

Another of the agency’s newer services is the S.E.E. Recovery Center, which stands for support, encourage and empower. According to LaGraffe, the center provides a barrier and stigma-free entry point for substance use and behavioral health services. It also provides outreach programs and other resources for older adults to minimize social isolation and depression, and assist with affordable housing opportunities in the area.

RRCS also began a commitment to area students in 2022 with the launch of an academic scholarship program. Annual awards will given of $5,000 to $10,000 for undergraduate students up to $15,000 for graduate students pursuing a degree in Human Services. This includes areas such as psychology, sociology and social work.

LaGraffe also expressed pride in the organization’s ability to remain adaptable during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had no layoffs, furloughs or reduction of hours during this time for any of our staff. By ensuring our staff were well taken care of, they were free to devote their energy to supporting members of our community who needed them most,” said LaGraffe.

RRCS had either met or exceeded the increased demand for support and services due to the pandemic, the organization’s chief’s said. It succeeded in this by being creative and flexible with the support it offered.

“If it wasn’t safe for people to come to us, we went to them. We dramatically expanded the use of technology to reach people who were otherwise isolated. Our staff did what was needed and always put the needs of our community ahead of their own,” LaGraffe said.

Plans to further expand the organization’s services are in the works as well as a new strategic plan that will carry RRCS into the next several years, he said.

Goals include increased access to services, increasing awareness of available services and developing increased capacity to respond to the changing needs of the community.

“During the past 50 years we have never sat still as an organization. Today, we continue to look forward to ensuring all the members of our community who need us get the support they need,” said LaGraffe.

“Our community puts its trust in us, and we will work hard everyday to ensure that trust is deserved.”