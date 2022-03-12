 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paramedics introduce EMS to Culpeper Middle students

First responders aren’t top of mind for many people—at least until a crisis comes.

But last week, some Culpeper Middle School students were introduced to a bit of what such folks do for the community.

Melanie Jacobs and Victor Sotelo, who work the “B” shift at the Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services, spent Monday morning sharing information about their profession with special-education students.

Jacobs and Sotelo also gave students a tour of their ambulance and demonstrated how they load a patient into the vehicle, special education teacher Aly Hokanson said.

Students enjoyed sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and watching the paramedics’ stretcher demonstration with CMS teacher Ensi Nahidian.

Culpeper County Public Schools staff members expressed their appreciation to Culpeper Emergency Services for taking time to visit with the students.

