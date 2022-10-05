Parent-artist paints mural with Culpeper elementary school students

Trustworthiness, responsibility, citizenship, cooperation and respect are values celebrated artistically through a mural recently completed—under the guidance of a school parent—in the main hall of Culpeper County's A.G. Richardson Elementary School.

When artist Stacy Ridgeway moved with his family to Culpeper this year, the father of a kindergartener and a fifth grader wanted to get all students involved in the creative project, according to Laura Hoover, Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman.

He did it to say thank you to the school.

Children worked hand-in-hand over a week in September to create the mural with Ridgeway, CEO of Mural Mural on the Wall, a mascot, cartoon and painting company he founded in 1986. Under the Atlanta native’s guidance, the company's latest work was drawn from the 2021 Universal Pictures film "Dear Evan Hansen,” an adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical.

In Culpeper, Ridgeway engaged students in painting the mural through a layering process. During their art class, children worked on the masterpiece, which spans more than 40 feet.

Fifth-grader Cayson Wade was glad he had the chance to be part of the effort.

"It was wonderful to paint the mural because it will be here for many years,” Wade said.

Third-grader Sapphire Mack shared her positive experience.

“I felt happy and calm when painting, especially with the music playing," she said. "The finished project was awesome!"

Students were excited to know they would be part of painting the mural, Principal Temesha Dabney said.

“Including our students in the process signified a sense of pride and comradery among students in various grade levels,” Dabney said. “Students will now be able to see the mural for years to come and know it is a representation of their work.”

The colorful mural includes images of athletes and the state of Virginia, also features science and the arts.

Assistant Principal Erica Hoy described the work as a stunning representation of the school's bulldog community spirit.

“Teachers, students and parents worked together under the creative eye of Mr. Ridgeway to design a mural that visually brightens our day and inspires everyone passing by,” Hoy said. “The core message is not only instructional, but also inspirational as it reminds us that, together, we can be amazing students and community members.”

Ridgeway started painting murals in college. He has painted them across the United States since forming his company more than 30 years ago.

While painting in the Culpeper school, he discussed his favorite kind of murals, which include wild animals. Ridgeway especially likes tigers and bulldogs because of their character. He worked with school administrators to decide what to include on the wall at A.G.

Dabney offered a sincere thank-you to the muralist for sharing his talent.

“This project definitely had a positive impact on our current students and will be something we can all treasure for years to come,” the school principal said.

See Muralsonthewall.com and @muralsonthewall on Twitter and Instagram.