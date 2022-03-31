Park Day: Volunteers needed to tidy Culpeper’s battlefields

Spring, and spring cleaning, are in the air. So the call is going out for area residents to ensure Culpeper County's Civil War battlefields are shipshape, ready to provide good experiences for visitors during their busy tourism season.

Volunteers are sought to help tidy the Cedar Mountain battlefield, the Brandy Station Foundation's Graffiti House and the site of St. James Church site on the Brandy Station battlefield, the American Battlefield Trust announced.

The national nonprofit is preparing for its 26th annual Park Day—a nationwide, hands-on preservation event—on Saturday, April 9.

Culpeper's Park Day projects this year will include trail maintenance, the cleaning of cannons and battlefield signage, weeding, raking, the removal of litter and simple landscaping.

Culpeper's volunteers will be joined by participants across 26 states in cleaning up and revitalizing the nation’s historic sites. Volunteers are encouraged to share their Park Day participation on social media using the hashtag #ParkDay2022.

Interested in lending a hand? Please contact Culpeper's sites:

—Cedar Mountain battlefield, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan, Va., 8:30 a.m. Email the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

Cedar Mountain volunteers will maintain trails, clean artillery pieces, rake and weed, and pick up litter. Participants are encouraged to bring rakes, clippers, trimmers and work gloves.

A hot-dog BBQ lunch will be provided as thanks for volunteers’ service. Please RSVP to help organizers better plan for the day.

—The Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station, Va., 10 a.m. Email the Brandy Station Foundation at eugenehankinson@aol.com.

Volunteers will help clear the grounds around the historic house in the crossroads village of Brandy Station, outline flower beds and mulch areas around the building. Participants are urged to bring work boots, rakes, shovels and gloves. Wheelbarrows and sand thumpers are needed.

—St. James Church, Brandy Station battlefield, Va., 1 p.m. Email Friends of Culpeper Battlefields at chucklaudner@yahoo.com.

St. James Church volunteers are asked to meet near Brandy Station on St. James Church Road (State Route 676) 0.2 miles north of Beverly Ford Road (State Route 677).

For a complete list of participating Park Day sites and more information, visit www.battlefields.org/parkday.

The American Battlefield Trust, headquartered in Washington, D.C., preserves America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educates the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonpartisan organization has protected more than 54,000 acres that figured prominently in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.