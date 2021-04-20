Parks cleanup latest in a series of community services by Culpeper 2A

Heelen said he began asking around last year about areas of neglect within the community, and one of the more resounding answers he received from individuals in various social and political circles was the need to take care of the town’s parks.

“We decided that doing a town parks cleanup would be great,” he said. “It helps the town out and makes those places the attractive destinations they’re supposed to be for our citizens.”

A team of about 30 people—Heelen included—converged on Wine Street Park around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. From there, they hit Rockwater Park before finishing up at Yowell Meadow Park that afternoon.

“We had a really good time actually,” Heelen remarked with a smile. “I didn’t know picking up trash could be so much fun.”

Heelen said the plan is to make the parks cleanup an annual event. A date for next year’s outing will be announced in the coming months.

“The good thing about getting the first one under our belt is that we’ll be better prepared to do this in the future,” he added.

The parks cleanup wasn’t the first thing Culpeper 2A has done for the community since adopting its new approach.