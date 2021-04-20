Parks cleanup latest in a series of community services by Culpeper 2A

When Patrick Heelen founded Culpeper County 2A in November 2019, the group’s sole mission was to advocate for local citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
Things had changed by the following spring, however.
First, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution in November to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary, something Heelen’s organization had petitioned for from its inception.
In early March, the Virginia General Assembly shelved a proposed bill by Gov. Ralph Northam that would have placed a ban on the sale of guns that are considered assault weapons—a move that was considered a major victory for gun rights activists.
The COVID-19 pandemic took the U.S. by storm just days later, forcing everyone to reevaluate their daily lives.
With Culpeper declared a sanctuary and the shuttering of Northam’s assault weapons bill, Heelen decided it was best for his group to pivot from primarily advocating for gun rights into a multi-faceted entity devoted to serving a myriad of community needs.
Culpeper 2A expanded on its new mission last Saturday when it held its first-ever town parks cleanup.
“When we reassessed things following that series of events, we quickly found our current trajectory,” Heelen said. “We want to be a force for positive change in the community, and the best way to do that is to channel our resources toward areas of need.”
Heelen said he began asking around last year about areas of neglect within the community, and one of the more resounding answers he received from individuals in various social and political circles was the need to take care of the town’s parks.
“We decided that doing a town parks cleanup would be great,” he said. “It helps the town out and makes those places the attractive destinations they’re supposed to be for our citizens.”
A team of about 30 people—Heelen included—converged on Wine Street Park around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. From there, they hit Rockwater Park before finishing up at Yowell Meadow Park that afternoon.
“We had a really good time actually,” Heelen remarked with a smile. “I didn’t know picking up trash could be so much fun.”
Heelen said the plan is to make the parks cleanup an annual event. A date for next year’s outing will be announced in the coming months.
“The good thing about getting the first one under our belt is that we’ll be better prepared to do this in the future,” he added.
The parks cleanup wasn’t the first thing Culpeper 2A has done for the community since adopting its new approach.
Shortly after the pandemic began, 2A formed a partnership with Culpeper Human Services to help deliver food and medication to shut-ins and those under quarantine. That has continued for the past year.
“It’s been a great thing,” Heelen said of the partnership. “It’s so important that those who are unable to leave their homes still get the help and support they need from their community.”
Another endeavor the organization has been involved in is partnering with the American Red Cross to host local blood drives. Heelen pointed out that the latest blood drive was held on April 2 and that two more are planned this year.
2A has also adopted a two-mile stretch along State Route 229 near Emerald Hill Elementary School, and is also working with Culpeper Emergency Services to form a community emergency response team.
“The best way to get our message out is to put our money where our mouth is,” Heelen concluded. “And there’s no better way to do that than by getting out and giving back to Culpeper.”
