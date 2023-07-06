A longtime advocate for older adults, Ray Parks is the new board chair for Aging Together.

He serves as the director of aging and program support services with Encompass Community Supports, formerly Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, an agency with which Parks has been associated for the past 17 years.

Parks has served on the Aging Together board for 12 years and replaces Lisa Peacock, chair for the last four years. In his day job, Parks offers seamless connectivity to Aging Together with a broad scope of knowledge, experience and resources related to older adults and caregivers, according to release from the nonprofit serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

Parks previously managed psychiatric rehabilitation clubhouse programs and was an Allen scholar, graduating cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College in 1982. He has served on the board of the Virginia Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association and the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging executive committee.

Peacock said in a statement she is so happy to see Parks as the new chair for Aging Together.

“Ray is a very effective communicator,” she said. “He is always prepared to discuss agenda topics, and he works extremely well with Ellen Phipps, our Executive Director, and the Board. I believe Ray will continue to move the organization forward in meeting the strategic priorities and build on our accomplishments.”

Peacock has been on the Aging Together board since its inception over two decades ago and will extend her service as a member at large. She has served as chair for four years and was especially instrumental in guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency release stated.

Aging Together's outreach director, Caroline Smeltz, said they are enthusiastic about the leadership of the board and how they work hard for the mission and quality of life for older adults in the entire region.

“Ray Parks has already demonstrated great forte and we feel we are in the best hands moving forward,” she said.