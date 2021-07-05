Patriotism reigns over Culpeper's July Fourth celebration

From near dawn to past dusk Sunday, Culpeper celebrated Independence Day by combining song, sand art, speechmaking, American history, antique cars and World War II aircraft, as only this community could.

A patriotic occasion from the word go, it honored the founding generation’s ideals, remembered those who’ve fought for freedom and doffed its cap to the men and women who now try to protect their fellow Americans.

Hundreds of people turned out for the day’s best-attended events, a Patriotic Demonstration in the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park and the Commemorative Air Force’s Warbird Showcase at Culpeper Regional Airport.

“This Fourth of July, I hope we can all remind ourselves of the heroes found right here in the commonwealth—whether among our veterans, among our first responders and law enforcement, or among those who have worked around the clock on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, keeping our neighbors healthy and safe,” Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger told attendees and participants in the Patriotic Demonstration.

July Fourth’s public activities began at 7:30 a.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, where runners started and ended the Culpeper Freedom 5K, which looped around Yowell Meadow Park.