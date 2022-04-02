PEC films data-centers video, urges Culpeper residents to speak up

The Piedmont Environmental Council has released a YouTube video sounding the alarm about the Amazon data centers proposed in Culpeper’s Stevensburg District.

On Friday, the regional conservation group posted its video urging Culpeper residents to express their opinions about the development to the county Board of Supervisors. PEC Field Representative Adam Gillenwater addresses viewers directly in the two-minute video.

On Tuesday, the supervisors will consider Amazon’s request to convert 250 acres of agricultural land to light industrial for the 4.5-story, 427,000-square-foot data centers—more than twice the area of two Walmart Supercenters—their electrical substation and high-power transmission lines.

The complex would be built on 10 acres, part of Amazon’s 250 acres at what is now Magnolia Equestrian Center on State Route 3, next to two nationally important historic sites in Stevensburg. They are Salubria, an early 18th-century plantation mansion preserved by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, a Civil War encampment proposed for inclusion in the Culpeper battlefields state park. The American Battlefield Trust owns the state-park site.

“It is critical that supervisors hear from concerned constituents,” PEC wrote in the text accompanying its video, starting its summary with the words “Attention Culpeper residents!!”

“Urge the Board to do the right thing and encourage Amazon to seek a location in the County that is already industrially zoned for data centers,” the Virginia nonprofit group asked residents.

For more about PEC’s concerns visit pecva.org/stevensburg.

On March 9, the Culpeper County Planning Commission voted 5-4 to urge the supervisors to reject the rezoning application by Marvel Development LLC, Amazon’s subsidiary.

“While their vote was an important step, the Board of Supervisors could still decide to approve it,” PEC said of the commission’s action.

PEC is among nine regional and national conservation and preservation groups that oppose the Amazon development as being proposed in the wrote place. They have written the Board of Supervisors to express they “strongly believe this project is inappropriate for the proposed area.”

The groups include the Brandy Station Foundation, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Germanna Foundation, Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Piedmont Environmental Council, Preservation Virginia, American Battlefield Trust, National Parks Conservation Association and Southern Environmental Law Center.

On March 28, some 100 people turned out on a cold Monday morning to visit the two historic sites and learn more about the data centers proposed next to them. Culpeper Supervisors David Durr, Paul Bates and Susan Gugino took part.

Salubria is Culpeper County’s oldest surviving brick manor house, built for the widow of Virginia’s royal governor.

Hansbrough’s Ridge is where the Civil War’s Battle of Brandy Station opened on June 9, 1863.

The view south from Hansbrough’s Ridge, which the trust says has the largest concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features in the United States, looks directly at the data-center site. More than 6,000 Union soldiers lived, died and were treated in camp hospitals on the ridge for five months before marching off to the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864.

The development’s opponents, including Culpeper residents, fear the massive complex would trash visitors’ views from the state-park ridge, mar Salubria’s quiet, 18th-century atmosphere, change the area’s rural character and emasculate the county’s land-use plan.

Critics also worry it could open the way to more data centers in the Stevensburg area and at other sites near Dominion’s newly upgraded high-voltage transmission line from Remington to Gordonsville.

