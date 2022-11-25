PEC Photo Contest winners feature Piedmont critters, landscapes

An Upperville photographer is among four area winners recently announced in the Annual Photo Contest of Piedmont Environmental Council.

Joshua Rector won in the Native Plants and Wildlife category for his eye-catching picture, “Spotted,” with caption, “A short-eared owl hides amongst the tall grasses only to be given away by its bright, yellow eyes in a field in Fauquier County.”

He is among other professional and amateur photographers who submitted their best Virginia Piedmont images from Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties and the City of Charlottesville.

“At PEC, we work to connect people to the landscapes, communities and heritage of Virginia’s Piedmont. The beautiful images that local photographers submit to this contest help us tell important stories and allow people to experience this wonderful place in new and exciting ways,” said contest coordinator Hugh Kenny, multimedia communications specialist with PEC.

Finalists from among hundreds of entries were chosen by a team of professional photographers and PEC staff, and the winners by public vote.

Winners receive a gift certificate to a Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant, and the youth winner receives an iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift card.

This year’s other winners, by category, are:

Beautiful Landscapes: Cassidy Girvin, of Charlottesville, for “Sunset Casts a Warm Glow.” Caption: “Sunset casts a warm glow over Crozet at the peak of fall foliage.”

Local Farms and Food: Dorothy Kray of The Plains in Fauquier County, for “A Mother’s Love.” Caption: “A Texas Longhorn who adores her calf in The Plains.”

Youth Category: Simon Wray of Crozet in Albemarle County, for “Raccoon Scaling a Tree.” Caption: “A raccoon scales a tree in the woods in Crozet.