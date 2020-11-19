PEC's Farm to Food Bank effort will feed Culpeper-area residents

Way serves on Wakefield’s board, and her children attend the school.

Coyle said Ovoka’s donation has quadrupled the program’s beef donations to area food banks, allowing the PEC to keep the important effort running through the end of the calendar year.

“The pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in our national supply chain and subsequently increased the hardship on food-insecure families and demand on local food banks,” he said. “PEC is proud to fight local hunger while also amplifying the value of local, sustainable agriculture by connecting farmers within the Virginia Piedmont with the many local food banks on which so many ... people rely for their family’s nutritional needs.”

PEC’s Farm to Food Pantry initiative began in May, when it learned of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on local dairy farmers and food banks. Since then, the conservation nonprofit on has raised philanthropic support and partnered with the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association to package and deliver more than 20,000 gallons of locally-produced milk to 19 food pantries in the northern Piedmont.

In July, PEC expanded its initiative, partnering first with Culpeper County’s Lakota Ranch and then with Culpeper’s Locus Dale Cattle Company, to provide 1,300 pounds of ground beef to area food banks.