Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives $15M to PATH Foundation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott just pledged to give $15 million to the PATH Foundation in Fauquier County, a nonprofit that also serves Culpeper and Rappahannock counties.

Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, notified the Warrenton foundation of her latest charitable gift—to the amazement of PATH Foundation staff.

“We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” PATH President and CEO Christy Connolly said in a statement Wednesday. “We were completely taken by surprise that she was aware of the work we’ve done in the community and thrilled to have this validation of efforts we’ve made since our inception.”

Scott is an American novelist and billionaire who was born in San Francisco. She co-founded Amazon.com with Bezos in 1994.

Last week, she announced a $20 million gift to the Fresno United School District, the third largest public school division in California.

In 2020, Scott gave $30 million to Virginia State University in Richmond to support racial equity at the historically Black college. She also donated millions in 2020 to Norfolk State University, the YMCA, YWCA and United Way of South Hampton Roads in Virginia.

The PATH Foundation is not sure how Scott heard about them, but its board and staff are incredibly grateful to her for the grant.

Connolly said they would use it to continue investing in the community, guided by its mission and strategic plan.

PATH will announce its latest, $1.5 million round of grants in its three counties on Friday. The nonprofit has already invested substantially in Culpeper, including $500,000 for the Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s recreation center on Lovers Lane.

Since its inception, the PATH Foundation has invested more than $60 million in its communities through grants, programs and partnerships.

The organization supports nonprofits and government agencies whose goals for wellness and community improvement align with its values. The mission of PATH is to strengthen the health and vitality of the community.

PATH Foundation grant recipients must align with one or more core focus areas, including access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services. See pathforyou.org.