Pickleball courts opening Saturday at Mountain Run Lake Park

Pickle-what? Pickleball is among the fastest growing sports in America, a racket/paddle game played with a whiffle ball on a shrunk-down tennis court.

Culpeper County just got it first set of public pickleball courts.

Culpeper County and the Parks & Recreation Department will host a Grand Opening Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 at the newly constructed site at Mountain Run Lake Park, 16283 J.B. Carpenter Jr. Dr.

Guests are encouraged to dress in athletic or casual attire because at the conclusion of the ceremony, Culpeper Pickleball Association will be conducting games and “dinking” the day away, according to a parks & rec release.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in December unanimously approved the $130,000 project at Mountain Run Lake Park. The town transferred ownership of the out-of-town park to the county late last year. The four new pickleball courts are conveniently situated near the playground, restrooms and dog park.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and Ping Pong, played with a racquetball-sized paddle and a whiffle ball on a court a quarter of the size of a standard tennis court.