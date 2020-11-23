Piedmont Environmental Council puts new faces in Culpeper, Orange, beyond

The region’s largest conservation group has two new faces in Culpeper and Orange counties and neighboring localities.
A veteran of many land-use battles, Adam Gillenwater joined the Piedmont Environmental Council’s staff to tackle state and local policy issues, PEC said in a statement. With a years-long background in advocacy and government relations, Gillenwater will focus on projects in Culpeper, Madison and Greene counties as a senior policy manager and land-use field representative.
Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller announced Gillenwater's appointment along with the posting of Chris Hawk as PEC’s land-use field representative in Orange and Albemarle counties.
Both men, who began their new jobs Oct. 30, are working out of the council’s Charlottesville office.
Gillenwater came to PEC from the American Battlefield Trust, a national nonprofit group that has preserved more than 53,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War.
As the trust’s senior manager for state and local relations, he directed its state legislative efforts and grassroots engagement with communities across the country, helping secure funding to conserve land, and addressed land-use projects that might harm battlefields’ integrity.
Previously, Gillenwater was a senior associate at ICF International, involved with workforce development and poverty alleviation both locally and nationally.
“PEC is very fortunate to bring into the organization someone with Adam’s knowledge and experience,” Miller said. “His work on historic preservation and land use, as well as his existing relationships with partner agencies and state legislators, will be invaluable in advancing PEC’s mission.”
By engaging directly with local stakeholders and leaders to forge sound land-use and conservation policies, PEC has preserved the northern Piedmont’s natural resources and Virginians’ health and quality of life, now and in the future, Gillenwater said.
“As a strong believer in this community-centered approach to project review and policy development, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to join such a passionate staff and dedicated membership in those efforts,” he said.
A Baltimore native, Gillenwater said he is excited to return to a place he developed a deep affinity for during five years at the University of Virginia, where he earned a master of public policy degree and a bachelor of arts in government.
Hawk, who had led PEC’s land-use efforts in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties since February 2019, is filling a vacancy left by Sean Tubbs.
“In the short time that Chris has been with PEC, he’s proven to be a tireless and fearless advocate for the communities he serves,” Miller said. “The knowledge he’s accrued in that short time, combined with his personal passion and the collaborative approach he so proficiently deploys, will be a tremendous asset to his work in Albemarle.”
An avid runner, mountain biker and outdoorsman, Hawk said the diversity of outdoor access in Orange, Charlottesville and Albemarle compelled his family to live in Charlottesville.
He said he looks forward to working with Orange and Albemarle residents to promote wise land-use decisions, address climate change, create public access and “protect the natural resources we all love,” he said.
Working in Culpeper, Madison and Orange over the past two years, Hawk championed protecting natural, historic and cultural resources. He worked with local governments and residents on utility-scale solar zoning ordinances, proper siting of cell towers to expand rural broadband, enhancing public access to the Rapidan River, and more.
Raised in Goochland County, Hawk was surrounded by an abundance of natural resources that inspired his career choices. Before joining PEC, he was an environmental scientist with GHD Services Inc. He holds a bachelor of science in biology from Hampden-Sydney College.
Since 1972, the Piedmont Environmental Council has protected the natural resources, rural economy, history and beauty of the Virginia Piedmont. Learn more about the tax-deductible nonprofit, an accredited land trust, at pecva.org.
