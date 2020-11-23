Piedmont Environmental Council puts new faces in Culpeper, Orange, beyond

“In the short time that Chris has been with PEC, he’s proven to be a tireless and fearless advocate for the communities he serves,” Miller said. “The knowledge he’s accrued in that short time, combined with his personal passion and the collaborative approach he so proficiently deploys, will be a tremendous asset to his work in Albemarle.”

An avid runner, mountain biker and outdoorsman, Hawk said the diversity of outdoor access in Orange, Charlottesville and Albemarle compelled his family to live in Charlottesville.

He said he looks forward to working with Orange and Albemarle residents to promote wise land-use decisions, address climate change, create public access and “protect the natural resources we all love,” he said.

Working in Culpeper, Madison and Orange over the past two years, Hawk championed protecting natural, historic and cultural resources. He worked with local governments and residents on utility-scale solar zoning ordinances, proper siting of cell towers to expand rural broadband, enhancing public access to the Rapidan River, and more.