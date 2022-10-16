Pink police car, decorated bras enliven Culpeper's Pamper Me Pink mammogram fund

Health care, local businesses, law enforcement and everyday folks are all partnering to shine a rosy pink light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Culpeper for October.

From a glittering "Best for Breast" bra-decorating contest, to the in-person return of Pamper Me Pink, to the Culpeper Police Department wrapping a patrol vehicle in yes, pink, the community is serious about prevention and support.

A treatable and preventable disease, breast cancer kills about 42,000 women and 500 men every year in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Local partners gathered at the Culpeper Police Department on Thursday to unveil the blushing SUV outfitted through a donation by Wrap It Up, a Fredericksburg-based business co-owned by Jonathan James of Culpeper’s Xpress Copy.

The pink wraps around the vehicle's Culpeper Police name and advertises the name and a phone number (540/829-4327) to donate to Pamper Me Pink—Culpeper businesswoman Sharon Clark’s signature event.

Created 19 years ago in her downtown Culpeper boutique, Pamper Me Pink will return in-person from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Germanna Community College's Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. The free night of pampering will feature chair massages, hand wax treatments, health education, food and music. The keynote speaker will be a male breast-cancer survivor.

All donations benefit the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund through UVA Health's Culpeper Outpatient Imaging Center, a standalone clinic at 509 S. Main St. that opened in 2020 through the local hospital. UVA Culpeper Medical Center has been a Pamper Me Pink sponsor for the past 17 years.

“684 mammograms have been performed since the beginning,” said Clark, who owns Pepperberries at Main and East Davis streets in the town of Culpeper.

Partnering with the hospital took the effort to a new level from its humble beginnings, she said. The number of mammograms done since, without pause, is an impressive impact of Pamper Me Pink, Clark said.

About $300,000 has been donated over the years to the fund for uninsured and under-insured men and women who cannot afford a mammogram.

“It still surprises me we’re not doing more,” Clark said.

The primary benefits of regular mammography screening are a reduction in breast-cancer mortality, years of life lost due to breast cancer, and the morbidity of breast-cancer treatment, according to the National Institutes of Health.

So far this year, Pamper Me Pink has provided mammograms to 89 uninsured patients, said Erin Acosta, practice administrator at UVA Health's Culpeper Outpatient Imaging Center. UVA Health Culpeper chief radiologist and Clark will discuss breast health on the radio at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Tune into WJMA for "Real People Real Issue" to hear the interview.

Pamper Me Pink is amazing, gushed Clark, whose shop is a favorite among the ladies with its variety of jewels, cosmetics, clothes, housewares, candles, candies, kids section and more. That style and sense of luxury spills over in the program, which was held virtually the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark described the event as a virtual hug needed by so many people in today’s world, a place for compassion and care.

Eighty to 85 percent of women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of it, she said, stressing the importance of getting an annual mammogram.

It was because so many of her shoppers were women that Clark adopted breast-cancer awareness as her cause.

“The community embraced me from the beginning,” she said of opening Pepperberries almost 20 years ago. “We all need mammograms, even guys.”

James, with Xpress Copy in Culpeper, said he’s always supported Pamper Me Pink, and was more than happy to jump on board with the pink police-car wrap. His grandmother passed away from breast cancer when he was a child, the businessman shared.

“Who has not been touched by cancer in our families?” Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said at Thursday’s meeting. “Pepperberries and those folks have done a marvelous job of bringing attention to the community and raising a lot of money. We’re just happy to be a small part of it.”

He added that the pink cop car would lend a lot more visibility to the cause in its travels. It will be at Pamper Me Pink events, of course, on patrol and at special events such as Downtown Culpeper Halloween.

“We like to promote the good things in the community,” Jenkins said.

It’s a nice way to celebrate Pamper Me Pink being back in the community, UVA Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Staton said.

“Who can’t get behind such a great cause?” Staton said at the meeting. “We’re back, big, bold and strong and ready to make a difference.”

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center is pleased to continue partnering with Pepperberries for an evening of improving health in the community and heightening awareness of breast cancer prevention, Staton added in a hospital news release.

Acosta, of the local imaging center, came up with the idea for the car wrap after seeing one at a facility in Haymarket. She is also heading the inaugural Best for Breast, a bra-decorating competition and auction to support Pamper Me Pink.

Earlier Thursday, Acosta met at the Culpeper Outpatient Imaging Center on Main Street to promote the online auction of more than 30 unique brassiere packages, some worth more than $100. The items are now open for live bids, through Oct. 29, on the Facebook page of Outpatient Imaging Culpeper.

Folks can enter a bid in the comments section on the photo of the bra they like, and "like" the bra entry they like best. The bra with the most likes at the end of the auction will win the contest as fan favorite. See the Facebook event page at OIC Best for Breast: Bra Decorating Competition & Auction.

Best for Breast will be at Pamper Me Pink on Oct. 25.

“It’s always good to get the community involved,” Acosta said of creating the contest. “Breast health is so important. We talk about it in October, but it’s important every month.”

Dr. Ali Mahjoub, an oncologist with UVA Health Culpeper Cancer Care, will speak on women’s health at Pamper Me Pink, along with a panel of survivors.

“We are thrilled to return to an in-person event, where we all benefit from positive energy, pampering activities and community support,” Clark said. “Another great partnership."