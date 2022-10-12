Planes and spirits soar at Culpeper Air Fest

Off it went … wild, blue, and way up yonder.

A strikingly vivid bold blue, marshmallow cloud-filled sky became a canvas for metallic soaring birds that defied gravity, captivating nearly 7,000 people at Saturday’s 22nd annual Culpeper Air Fest.

It was nonstop competition for the eyes, easily overloaded by magnificent men and women in their flying machines as well as static displays on the ground. Necks haven’t craned this much since Borg faced McEnroe in the 1980 Wimbledon final.

It was a chilly, breezy day at Culpeper Regional Airport, and like wind beneath wings, memories took flight — and thanks was rendered, yet again, to the Wright Brothers for their decision to forgo bicycles. And dream of touching the sky.

The byproducts of Kitty Hawk’s first flight were on display by an audience that could not get enough of the six-hour, free-of-charge aviation adventure.

Truly, a family affair!

Just ask Culpeper resident Vincent Verardo, who was sitting picnic-style near the flight line with his family, moments before the air show.

“There could not have been a better day for the Air Fest!” Verardo said, helping his wife clean cotton-candy residue from their two boys. “Between the good transportation, pleasant staff and incredible pilots, it’s been a great experience. My kids are already begging to come back next year!”

Or ask Randi Richards-Lutz.

“Our family has enjoyed the Culpeper Air Fest for two decades,” Richards-Lutz said. “I have fond memories attending with my parents and grandfather-in-law who was able to get in the cockpit of a B-25, which he flew in 51 missions during the war. Once my children were born, they have grown up with the Air Fest and have made such incredible memories. It truly is a wonderful event for families to learn, laugh and remember.”

Saturday, without question or hesitation, was a John Gillespie Magee Jr. kind of day. For a brief moment in time, all slipped the surly bonds of Earth and danced the skies.

It was as if the 19-year-old Air Force pilot-poet himself wrote the review of the Culpeper Air Fest: Sunward, we climbed.

It was pretty special on the ground, too.

Static displays included Radio Control Buddy Box Flights (buddy boxing, or buddy box, refers to a training system where two RC aircraft radio systems are joined together so an experienced pilot teaches a beginner pilot how to fly their aircraft); RC Jet performance; and RC National Champion demos.

Nothing was more popular on the day, perhaps, than what was inside a trailer manned by the members of the U.S. Air Force.

The Boys in Blue put on a virtual demonstration of special warfare wizardry that was a major draw with attendees (eat your heart out, Tom Cruise and you Navy Top Gunners!)

The Air Force Recruiting Service first unveiled “Activate: Special Warfare” mobile tour in April 2021, and the four-dimensional virtual reality experience-on-wheels has rapidly become an elite VR experience for those 13 and older.

An Air Force vet, who was one of the first on the day to don the VR goggles and combat vest, offered this interjection after exiting the trailer: “Wow!”

Yeah, that exhibit is probably coming back next year.

There was no shortage of “wow” moments by our county’s youth during Air Fest’s STEM classes.

Culpeper County fifth-grade teachers — who no doubt often get asked, “When are we ever going to need this?” — were grateful for the science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits held earlier in the week, just a couple days before Air Fest.

Every fifth-grade class in Culpeper experienced firsthand how STEM and flight fly in tandem, as they rotated through multiple stations — part of Air Fest’s mission of providing educational opportunities.

Stations, this year, included displays of WWII aircraft; restoration of 105-year-old Nieuport aircraft; green asphalt showing how roads are built; virtual welding and engineering with drones and robotics; engine tuning and robotic leveling; a mini forge station; solar power; aircraft models; riveting; and electricity.

Students were also able to check out an ambulance, a plane and a helicopter.

There was even a station on how to build the perfect, aerodynamic paper airplane!

“STEM Day is always one of my favorite days for Career Partners,” commented Jeff Say, President/CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. “Watching the children learn through hands on experience is always a powerful experience.

“This year, as I was helping students get into the Pilots for Christ plane, I heard many exclaim that this was their first time on a plane. Their smiles and excitement warmed my heart and its truly heartwarming to see children that excited about education,” Say added. “The school staff, led by Randi Richards-Lutz, should be commended for their efforts in bringing in diverse businesses and pilots who can share their expertise with the children.

“The Air Fest is one of Culpeper’s gems, and STEM Day is just another way it shines. Hopefully, we see many of those students again on Saturday as they bring out their families to share in the fun!”

Fun, it certainly was.

Air performances — which began at high noon, (how about a thumbs-up if you recall the TV show “12 O’Clock High”) — not only thrilled those on the ground, but also brought aviation history to life in bold, brilliant flights that cracked the air with roaring thunder.

Art Nalls painted the baby-blue sky with his 1960s L-39 Albatros, showing why the two-seater fighter trainer is considered the most widely (used by 30 air forces), produced and safest jet trainer in the world.

The Jersey Jerks, out of New Jersey, showcased the T-6 Texan. The North American T-6 Texan was known as “the pilot maker” because of its important role in preparing pilots for combat. The aircraft became the aerial classroom for most of the Allied pilots in World War II, training several hundred thousand pilots from the United States and many other countries for more than three decades.

Despite the impressive runway of winged beauties, none was able to upstage the hoss: World War II’s P-51 Mustang.

Louis Horschel was at the stick of a sleek 1945 P-51 Mustang, nicknamed Mad Max — after the man who first restored the famed WWII fighter, Max Chapman. His plane’s name was further derived, according to Horschel, from a movie found while browsing at Blockbuster Video.

Fun fact: Ford Motor Co. designer John Najjar was such a huge fan of the highly successful warbird that he suggested Ford use the name Mustang for its 1964 automotive prototype.

Professional photographer Andrew Jackson (real name!) was up from Williamsburg, taking photos of the Mustang on his day off.

“It was either shoot this or bears,” Jackson said. “Black bears.”

Operating a telephoto lense almost as long as the P-51 fuselage, Jackson opted to shoot planes instead of bears because of his aircraft infatuation — even though he nearly died in one.

“May 24, 2014. 8:05 PM,” Jackson said, giving the exact time and date of a plane that went down while he was on assignment. “I was the backseat photographer that day. We crashed into the James River and sank to the bottom. I couldn’t get out.”

That terrifying experience hasn’t stopped Jackson, as tough as Old Hickory, from loving planes and those who fly them.

Like …

R.J. Gritter, who performed in his twin-seat, light airplane aptly named the Decathlon, and also a Piper Cub; Manfred Radius in his glider; and the mid-air acrobats from Bealeton’s Flying Circus Airshow, who left a perfectly good airplane to take a stroll on its wings.

Further air-show stunts were turned in by Chef Pitts in his Pitts Special. The Pitts is a series of light aerobatic biplanes designed by Curtis Pitts that dominated world aerobatic competition in 1960s and ‘70s.

Even Air Fest Chairman Steve Nixon got in on the act, thrilling the crowd with his daring R22 chopper, which landed on a moving truck!

“Not too difficult,” Nixon said. “Have to match speed, prevent any side slip, land with full skid on trailer. Otherwise, no problem.”

Easier said …

Prior to their captivating performances, every pilot made themself available to the public to entertain questions about their flights.

“Our Air Fest is a way to celebrate with our community and honor our nation’s history,” Richards-Lutz said. “All of this week’s activities are guaranteed to bring joy to one and all. We are so blessed to have our airport, dedicated volunteers, talented pilots and wonderful sponsors. You will see the joy on the faces of the young and old as they watch the show and spend a spectacular time together.”

The Culpeper Air Fest was funded by Culpeper Air Fest Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization chartered to promote aviation education, awareness and support.

When the sky swallowed up the last of the aerial performers and a robust crowd began taxiing off the airfield, an observation became as transparent as the P-51 canopy …

This was a day when planes and spirits soared.

Flying in perfect tandem.