A 71-year-old woman living in a car with her dog in the town of Culpeper.

A medical professional living in his vehicle in Fauquier County.

An individual sleeping on the ground behind a store in the town of Orange.

Encampments in the woods in the town of Gordonsville, Marshall and in Culpeper County and town.

A husband and wife in their 50s sleeping in their vehicle in the parking lot at the Locust Grove Walmart.

A family of three living in their car in Orange.

A 62-year-old female living in the car with her cat in Culpeper.

These are the unseen faces of local homeless identified in the 2023 Point-In-Time Count for the Rappahannock-Rapidan region. The annual review of unsheltered and sheltered people without permanent homes was conducted on the evening of Jan. 25 around the five-county area by member agencies and volunteers of Foothills Housing Network.

The review showed increases in the number of unsheltered people, including homelessness among those over 60, veterans and school-aged children.

In total, 275 individuals from 160 households were identified in the count covering Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and towns.

Of those individuals, 92 were children, according to the report submitted by Rebecca Wareham, Continuum of Care Program Coordinator with Foothills Housing Network.

Another 75 people were found to be unsheltered, more than double last year. This means living in vehicles, tents in the woods and outside.

The total number of homeless counted in January was around the same as last year (280), but with a more than 37% increase in children, according to the data.

Another takeaway identified in the winter survey was a decrease in race and racial discrepancies for local homeless. It was the first year people of color experiencing homelessness decreased in the region, according to the report.

Of the children reported homeless, 39 were Black, 41 white and 12 multi-race. Of the adults, 65 were Black, 78 white, 11 multi-race, two Native Americans and two Asian, the report stated.

Regarding veterans, 18 of the 25 experiencing homelessness in 2023 were unsheltered, sleeping in their cars, in the woods with a tent, behind stores, in sheds and abandoned structures.

Veterans experiencing homeless in the Culpeper region has increased more than 100% since 2020.

In Culpeper County on Jan. 25, a total of 87 people were identified as homeless, including 32 unsheltered. Seven were staying in the emergency shelter of Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services (CHASS), 20 were staying in a hotel they paid for, 21 were staying in a hotel with housing assistance and six were staying in jail, the hospital or in treatment, according to the report.

Of the total counted in Culpeper, 30 people reported it was their first time being homeless, 11 people said they had been homeless more than four times in the past three years and 19 reported being homeless for more than a year.

Primary reasons people in Culpeper gave for their homelessness were: eviction (9), disability, domestic violence and mental illness (8 each), substance abuse (7 people), unemployment (6), just released from prison (2), HIV/Aids (2) and underemployed (1). Eleven of the Culpeper homeless people reported receiving SSI benefits.

Foothills Housing Network includes the work of various regional agencies including RRCS, RRRC, NAACP, Free Clinics, DSS, CHASS, Culpeper and Orange police departments, Catholic Charities, PATH Foundation, Winter Heat Shelter, Hero’s Bridge, OAR, Legal Aid Works, Good Samaritan, Virginia Cares, People Inc. and Skyline CAP. The group’s mission is to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring, according to the report.

CHASS, a leading agency in Culpeper, provide vital services to the homeless and those at risk. Services include a 15-bed shelter, ongoing case management, application fees, security deposits, rental assistance, everyday necessities and referrals as needed. CHASS works diligently with landlords and other local agencies to find housing for the homeless, according to the agency.

Participating in the 2023 Point-in-Time Count was Matt Tobias, serving as an AmeriCorps VISTA Member with network member, Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission.

Tobias described the experience as eye-opening.

“I saw first-hand the tent villages in the woods behind Walmart and Kohl’s and interacted with several individuals experiencing homelessness in Culpeper. It was truly sobering to observe the meager shelters people had in place to protect themselves from the rain-filled and chilly January weather,” he said, according to an RRRC release. “I also was struck with the resourcefulness of those who were without homes. They were trying their best to address their daily needs, and most of these individuals were very pleasant with me and the others in our interviewing group.”

Tobias said one thought that kept coming to mind was the juxtaposition of retail stores full of customers in front of a community of tents hidden behind the businesses.

“If I had not walked behind these buildings, I would have never even known there were people trying to live off of the supplies they had pooled together in the woods. It reminded me of something I had been told early on in my VISTA year — homelessness may be hidden, but there is unfortunately much more of it than many people realize. And the PIT Count each year is undoubtedly an underestimate of the total picture of homelessness,” he said.