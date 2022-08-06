Police: Man arrested after 2-year-old fires shot into neighbor's apartment (copy)

A Stafford County man was arrested Thursday after his 2-year-old child fired a shot into a downstairs apartment, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said, which took place at 6:36 p.m. on Fern Oak Circle in Stafford.

Kimmitz said a family was eating dinner when a bullet came through the ceiling and landed in a hallway. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a call about the incident.

The investigation showed that the child in an upstairs apartment accessed his father’s loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired a shot through the floor. The gun was seized by police.

Delontae Harris, 20, was charged with felony child endangerment and allowing access of a loaded firearm to a child. He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond; Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was placed with another adult, Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said his office has free gun safety locks available to the public. Interested persons can contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 540/658-4030 for more information.