Police seek driver in hit-and-run of dog at Red Roof Inn in Culpeper

A dog was severely hurt after being struck by a pickup truck early on a recent Saturday morning at Red Roof Inn near the U.S. 29 interchange in the town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Police Department seeks assistance in identifying the driver of a white, newer Ford F-150 or F-250 four-door truck with tinted windows that is wanted in the hit-and-run.

The incident happened about 1:50 a.m. Oct. 8 at the motel on Willis Lane.

Police described the truck's driver as an older white male, with no other description.

Master Police Officer Julia Cole, the department's spokeswoman, said Wednesday that the agency provided a ride for the dog and her owner to an emergency veterinarian in Charlottesville after the early-morning incident.

The dog suffered an injury to one of her back legs that will require surgery and long-term recovery, Cole said.

Have information about the driver wanted in the hit-and-run? Contact Officer Hays at 540/727-3430, ext. 5560, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.