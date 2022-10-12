 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police seek driver in hit-and-run of dog at Red Roof Inn in Culpeper

  • 0
Dog hit and run suspect vehicle

This Ford pickup truck is wanted in a hit-and-run accident with a dog Oct. 28 at Culpeper's Red Roof Inn.

 CULPEPER POLICE

A dog was severely hurt after being struck by a pickup truck early on a recent Saturday morning at Red Roof Inn near the U.S. 29 interchange in the town of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Police Department seeks assistance in identifying the driver of a white, newer Ford F-150 or F-250 four-door truck with tinted windows that is wanted in the hit-and-run.

The incident happened about 1:50 a.m. Oct. 8 at the motel on Willis Lane.

Police described the truck's driver as an older white male, with no other description.

Master Police Officer Julia Cole, the department's spokeswoman, said Wednesday that the agency provided a ride for the dog and her owner to an emergency veterinarian in Charlottesville after the early-morning incident.

The dog suffered an injury to one of her back legs that will require surgery and long-term recovery, Cole said.

People are also reading…

Have information about the driver wanted in the hit-and-run? Contact Officer Hays at 540/727-3430, ext. 5560, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Black bear invades Vancouver backyard, steals bird feeder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert