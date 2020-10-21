 Skip to main content
Power outage darkens town of Culpeper, environs
Power outage darkens town of Culpeper, environs

A major power outage plunged the town of Culpeper and its environs into darkness shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Power was partially restored about 9:10 p.m.

A main transmission line near Brandy Station failed, Bill Ooten, Culpeper County’s emergency services director, said in an interview.

The outage originated with Dominion, Ooten said Rappahannock Electric Cooperative told him. It extends to at least to Glen Allen outside Richmond, he said.

Major local institutions, such as Culpeper Medical Center, have backup generators onsite to keep them functioning, Ooten said.

As of 8:45 p.m., Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported that 1,057 of its customers in Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange were without power. Most lived in Culpeper, where 1,051 of the coop’s 12,652 account-holders had lost their electricity.

As of 9:30, Ardent Mills’ gigantic Culpeper flour-million complex still appeared to be without electricity. The mill was silent and the aircraft-warning lights on its grain elevators were out.

Dominion, Virginia’s largest power provider, reported 1,988 customers in Culpeper had no power. It estimated power would be restored between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

