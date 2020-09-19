President Trump endorses Freitas in Virginia's 7th District

President Donald Trump has endorsed state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The president announced his support via Twitter. “Nick Freitas (@NickForVa) will be an incredible Congressman for the people of Virginia,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “A Green Beret Combat Veteran, he is Strong on the Military & Vets, the Economy, Healthcare, and the Second Amendment. Nick has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #VA07” “This is huge!,” the Republican legislator’s campaign emailed supporters Friday evening. “President Trump needs Nick in Congress fighting back against the socialist agenda and working for our Commonwealth. Nick will work with President Trump to back our police officers, restore law and order, and stop the far-left mob.” “President Trump needs Nick in Washington to join him in rebuilding our economy, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Together, they will rebuild the greatest economic comeback in history, but that can’t happen without your help,” the campaign added, requesting donations. “Nick needs your urgent support to get to Washington and defend our President.” Eric Cantor, a former House majority leader, endorsed Freita the week before last. Cantor joined with Dave Brat, his former political rival, to back Freitas for the Central Virginia post that the two men once held. The Culpeper legislator is among the GOP candidates being funded by the House Republicans’ campaign arm as a member of its Young Guns program. The Army veteran of two combat tours in Iraq was endorsed the other week by the National Federation of Independent Business, the country’s largest small-business association. Spanberger was endorsed in the first week of September by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The former CIA officer and U.S. postal inspector chairs the House Committee on Agriculture’s Conservation & Forestry Subcommittee and serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Tom Bliley, who represented the 7th District for 20 years before Cantor, is a member of Freitas’ finance committee, along with Cantor and Brat. In December, two days after the delegate entered the race, U.S. Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced they were backing Freitas. The California native has also been endorsed by the Club for Growth and FreedomWorks, two conservative advocacy groups; and U.S. Rep. Ben Cline; state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; and state Dels. Michael Webert, R-Marsha; and Brenda Pogge, R-James City County. Brat endorsed Freitas last spring. Brat was elected to represent Virginia’s 7th District primary in June 2014, shocking the political world by defeating Cantor, the House majority leader. In 2018, Spanberger defeated Brat by a 50 percent to 48 percent margin. Before Spanberger took office, a Republican had represented the 7th District since 1971. The National Republican Congressional Committee began targeting Spanberger in February 2019 because she is among the freshman House members who flipped GOP-held seats in the 2018 midterm elections. Donald Trump won the 7th District in the 2016 general election. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the 7th District race as a “Democratic toss-up.”