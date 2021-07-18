Public asked, urgently, to help document region's old cemeteries

Virginia is rightly famed for its deep and varied history, but much of the state’s past has never been written down. It is at risk of being lost forever.

That’s certainly the case with the final resting places of many of the commonwealth’s earlier people. Tucked away in woods and fields, old burial places can be out of sight, out of mind.

Which means their gravestones—if any survive above ground—can be bulldozed, erased, in a few minutes’ time if someone is so inclined. (This reporter has known that to happen in county after county.)

The Piedmont Environmental Council, which keeps in steady contact with landowners across the region, is well aware of the issue. And is now trying to do something about it.

The nonprofit conservation group hopes to identify undocumented burial sites across its nine-county turf, which includes Culpeper, Madison, Greene, Orange, Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties.

PEC’s staff seeks to link landowners and citizens to preservation professionals who can help them identify and document those localities’ historic cemeteries and burial grounds.