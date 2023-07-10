The public is invited to witness history in the making at Germanna Foundation’s Archaeology Day Open House, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The circa 1700s dig site will be open for public access during this unique program covering the latest discoveries. The visitor center and Hitt Archaeology Center will be open for tours and host regional community organizations during the free event.

There will be demonstrations and opportunities to meet with the archaeology team. Discussions will include Virginia’s pre-Revolutionary era and the 1714 Fort Germanna site, established by the first German immigrants brought to Virginia by colonial Gov. Alexander Spotswood.

The foundation of his home, coined “Enchanted Castle” by William Byrd, is on site. It is the believed location of the original Spotsylvania Courthouse, according to a Germanna Foundation release.

Spotsylvania County was named after Alexander Spotswood.

Visitors should go to the Germanna Foundation Visitor Center campus, located at 2062 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, for timed tickets on the hour to the dig site.

Following the open house, from 4-6 p.m., join the Germanna Foundation at nearby 1781 Brewing Company & Wilderness Run Winery on Plank Road for happy hour. Attendees can enjoy majestic views of one of Virginia’s few working farm breweries and wineries while enjoying drink specials and learning more about Germanna’s work and resources, according to the release.

Learn about its visitor and archeology centers, historic properties, archaeological and genealogical research, outdoor recreation, events and volunteer opportunities.

Both events will kick off the Germanna Foundation 2023 Annual Conference & Reunion from July 13-16. The event brings attendees from across the country and will feature educational and cultural programs and evening events taking place across Virginia’s Piedmont in Orange, Culpeper and Madison.

See germanna.org for more information.