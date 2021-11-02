Rain, cold don't deter Culpeper voters on Election Day

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Culpeper Star-Exponent goes to press at 8 p.m. For election results, stay tuned to starexponent.com or see Thursday’s print edition, or click here.
Not even Mother Nature can stop democracy in action.
Despite rain and temperatures in the 40s, polling places across Culpeper County reported steady voter turnout from early morning into the mid-afternoon Tuesday.
In the Stevensburg District, voters were lined up outside Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department in advance of the precinct’s 6 a.m. opening.
“I counted upwards of 30 people when we opened the doors this morning,” said Joseph Barlow, the location’s chief election officer. “It’s been pretty steady since then, so the weather hasn’t really had any effect on turnout from what I can tell.”
Barlow said that 584 voters had cast their ballots at Brandy Station as of 11 a.m. and reported no technical issues with the voting process or conflicts involving voters.
“Things have gone smoothly, and it’s been pretty quiet,” he said.
In the West Fairfax District, Culpeper mayoral candidate Frank Reaves was on hand to greet voters as they entered and exited the polling place at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
“It’s important to me to be out here, rain or shine, so I can thank people for coming out and voting,” Reaves said. “It’s great to see so many people in our community exercising their rights.”
Travis Brown, who is running for Culpeper Town Council, also took the time to acknowledge voters outside the voting spot.
“I’m happy to be here,” Brown, smiling, said. “This is always an important day, and I wanted to get out and meet as many of the voters as I possibly could.”
Inside the building, Chief Election Officer Mike Terrell reported 426 voters as of 10:27 a.m.
“They were waiting for us when we opened the doors, and they haven’t stopped coming since,” he said.
Like Brandy Station, Terrell said there had been no incidents at his location.
“No problems whatsoever,” he said. “They’re coming in, casting their ballots and moving on.”
It was more of the same down at Reva Volunteer Fire Department, where Salem District voters continued to trickle in throughout the early afternoon.
“We’ve been averaging more than 100 voters per hour,” chief election officer Kim Martinak said, noting the precinct’s total of 976 as of 2:22 p.m. “We had 32 already in line waiting for us when we opened this morning, and it’s been impressive to see so many people turn out, especially for a non-presidential election.”
While exiting the polls during the day, Culpeper voters offered various takes on why they voted as they did.
“I voted Republican because I support Christian values and I believe our country, right down to small towns like Culpeper, have been deteriorating under the other side’s leadership,” Angel David Contreras said. “I don’t even consider myself a Republican or a Democrat, but I vote based on who I think will be in the best interests of me and my community. Right now, Republicans like [Virginia gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin and [Culpeper mayoral candidate] Jon Russell are the right choices to get our schools back on track and support law enforcement as well.”
Some voters didn’t vote for Youngkin due to his ties to former president Donald Trump.
“I don’t like some of the people Youngkin is associated with, namely Donald Trump,” Warren Blatz said. “There’s more to why I voted Democrat, but that’s at the center of it.”
Others were more focused on Youngkin and Russell’s stances on issues like Critical Race Theory and the preservation of Lake Pelham’s Confederate name, respectively.
“I don’t want Critical Race Theory taken out of our schools,” said Tonya Banks, an educator who pointed to Youngkin’s promise to ban it if he’s elected governor. “It’s important that our students are informed on centuries-old inequities that have shaped our country so that change can happen.”
“I voted for Frank Reaves for a few reasons, but one of the main ones was because Russell has promised to reverse the Town Council’s decision to rename Lake Pelham,” Gerald Brooks said. “As far as I’m concerned, as long as Pelham’s name is on it, that lake is a monument to a traitor.”
A female voter, who asked to be identified only as “Angela,” said Youngkin’s stance on Critical Race Theory and his promise to make the largest increase in education investment in state history is why she chose him over Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.
“The commitment to things like raising teacher salaries and building more schools is something that we sorely need,” Smith said. “And what we don’t need is divisiveness being sowed into our school systems.”
“Regardless of which side you fall on, you have to go out and show what you believe in by exercising your right and privilege as a U.S. citizen,” said Edna Smith, who added that she voted Republican because she doesn’t believe in abortion. “Rain or shine, hot or cold, it’s the responsibility of us all to vote.”
In southeastern Culpeper County, voting went smoothly most of the day at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, officials there said.
By 1:30 p.m., 237 of the precinct’s 782 registered voters had visited to cast ballots, Chief Election Officer Ron Mastin said.
“It’s been really good turnout so far,” said Mastin, who has staffed the firehall on election days for the past eight years. “It has been steady all morning and afternoon.”
He anticipated the Richardsville hall would see its greatest number of voters early and late in the day, as people started their drive to work in the Fredericksburg area or Northern Virginia, or were heading home.
“I want a change,” Richardsville resident Leslie Hurlock said outside the firehouse after voting, meaning that she voted for GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin for governor.
Hurlock, 40, having moved to Culpeper recently from Madison County, said she’s a regular, lifelong voter who cast her first ballot at age 17 in a primary. Her mother, Evelina Carpenter, was the Madison County voter registrar.
Ten miles away, in Lignum, officials said 441 of the precinct’s 1,400 registered voters had cast ballots by 2:30 p.m., Chief Election Officer Andrew Campbell said.
“We’re humming along here,” Campbell said. “When we started, we didn’t know what to expect.”
This Election Day, he noted, was Virginia’s first gubernatorial race with early voting—introducing a different dynamic for voters and local election officials.
“It’s kind of like the ‘new normal,’ whatever that is,” he said.