Rain, cold don't deter Culpeper voters on Election Day

“It’s important to me to be out here, rain or shine, so I can thank people for coming out and voting,” Reaves said. “It’s great to see so many people in our community exercising their rights.”

Travis Brown, who is running for Culpeper Town Council, also took the time to acknowledge voters outside the voting spot.

“I’m happy to be here,” Brown, smiling, said. “This is always an important day, and I wanted to get out and meet as many of the voters as I possibly could.”

Inside the building, Chief Election Officer Mike Terrell reported 426 voters as of 10:27 a.m.

“They were waiting for us when we opened the doors, and they haven’t stopped coming since,” he said.

Like Brandy Station, Terrell said there had been no incidents at his location.

“No problems whatsoever,” he said. “They’re coming in, casting their ballots and moving on.”

It was more of the same down at Reva Volunteer Fire Department, where Salem District voters continued to trickle in throughout the early afternoon.