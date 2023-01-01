Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awards $20,000 in scholarships to local area students

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced on Dec. 20 that the energy company has awarded scholarships to six students who are seeking to advance their career goals by attending a college or a career and technical school.

“Our annual scholarship program is one of the ways the Cooperative supports the community,” stated Brian Wolfe, Senior Public Relations Specialist. “By providing these scholarships to 17 students, we’re investing in the future of our communities.”

Each of the following students received a $1,000 scholarship:

Brennan Lasher from Liberty High School in Fauquier County

Juliet Daniel from Orange County High School in Orange County

Mikayla Dowell from William Monroe High School in Greene County

Lise Eanes from Liberty High School in Fauquier County

Miranda Jenkins from Rappahannock County High School in Rappahannock County

Destini Ruffner from Madison County High School in Madison County

“We greatly congratulate each recipient of the 2022 Community Scholarship, and we wish them the best as they pursue their academic and career goals,” stated Casey Hollins, Managing Director of Communications and Public Relations.

Every year REC offers scholarships to aspiring applicants, two $2,500 and 15 $1,000 scholarships are awarded to the winning applicants. The cooperative offers scholarships in three different categories, those who are already enrolled in college, high school seniors planning to attend college and students planning to attend a trade school.

REC also announced that applications for the 2023 Community Scholarship are now open. To apply for each scholarship, the applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member-owner of REC, and the applicant must be planning to enroll in an accredited educational or training institution.

To learn more and access the online application, visit myrec.coop/scholarships.