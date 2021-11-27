Rappahannock Electric wins Large Business of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When it comes to workforce development and STEM learning, REC is extremely committed,” Say said. “They are always involved with the STEM days at the Culpeper AirFest. Their staff is always courteous, kind and hard-working, and we are pleased to have them in our community.”

Hewa said the company’s investment in Culpeper’s youth is because its local roots run deep.

“We have over 13,000 customers in Culpeper County, and more than 40 of our employees live there,” he pointed out. “We are privileged to provide power to Culpeper residents, but it’s about more than just that for us. We recognize the importance of giving back and helping develop tomorrow’s workforce.”

A big part of REC’s approach is visibility. In addition to participating in the STEM program at Culpeper AirFest every fall, the company is also involved in other notable community events throughout the year, such as CulpeperFest and Camp Fantastic.

“We are involved in anywhere from 15-20 events per year,” Hewa said. “We’re always trying to find new ways to make a difference in the community, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team for constantly finding new ways to lean into helping the community.”