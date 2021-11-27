Rappahannock Electric wins Large Business of the Year

With more than 145,000 customers in 22 counties across Virginia, it would be easy for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to take a myopic approach to the way it runs its business.
However, instead of going through the motions, REC has built a reputation for giving back to the communities it serves through various outreach programs and fundraising initiatives.
Those efforts have not gone unnoticed, at least locally. The Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce recently presented REC with its Large Business of the Year award.
“On behalf of our organization, we are honored and thrilled to be recognized by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce,” REC CEO John Hewa said. “We appreciate the Chamber’s investment in the community and its role in the overall prosperity of Culpeper County.”
Chamber CEO Jeff Say said REC’s approach to business and community outreach made it an easy choice for Large Business of the Year.
“REC is routinely engaged with our community in multiple facets,” he said. “That makes them very deserving of the Large Business of the Year award.”
REC has focused much of its community outreach efforts in Culpeper on career prep for the county’s youth. It is regularly involved in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program, which targets middle and lower school students. Additionally, it has awarded $3,000 in scholarships to area youth since 2019.
“When it comes to workforce development and STEM learning, REC is extremely committed,” Say said. “They are always involved with the STEM days at the Culpeper AirFest. Their staff is always courteous, kind and hard-working, and we are pleased to have them in our community.”
Hewa said the company’s investment in Culpeper’s youth is because its local roots run deep.
“We have over 13,000 customers in Culpeper County, and more than 40 of our employees live there,” he pointed out. “We are privileged to provide power to Culpeper residents, but it’s about more than just that for us. We recognize the importance of giving back and helping develop tomorrow’s workforce.”
A big part of REC’s approach is visibility. In addition to participating in the STEM program at Culpeper AirFest every fall, the company is also involved in other notable community events throughout the year, such as CulpeperFest and Camp Fantastic.
“We are involved in anywhere from 15-20 events per year,” Hewa said. “We’re always trying to find new ways to make a difference in the community, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team for constantly finding new ways to lean into helping the community.”
REC has also leaned into the expansion of reliable high-speed internet for local residents, investing in the acceleration of construction of a fiber-optic backbone in the county.
Last, but certainly not least, REC has helped its customers keep their power on despite difficult financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing $4.8 million in CARES Act funds over the past year-plus. Hewa added that another $6.7 million in relief is on the way.
“I can’t say enough about how much they’ve done for those in need in Culpeper, as well as how hard they work at restoring power whenever there’s an outage,” Say concluded.