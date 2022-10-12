REC to hunters: Do not shoot at utilities

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is asking all hunters to be aware of electrical equipment and to take necessary precautions while hunting.
“A lot of REC members enjoy hunting season,” company spokesperson Casey Hollins said in a statement. “We want them to do so safely and remember that shooting at utility facilities is dangerous, jeopardizes everyone’s power and is a felony in Virginia.”
The electric cooperative suggests some safety tips, including:
Take notice of posted warning signs and keep clear of electrical equipment.
Do not shoot at or near utility facilities—wires, poles and insulators.
Know where power lines and equipment are located on the land where you hunt.
Be especially careful in wooded areas where power lines may not be as visible.
Do not place deer stands on utility poles or climb poles. Energized lines and equipment can conduct electricity to anyone who comes in contact with them, causing shock or electrocution.
Do not place decoys on power lines or other utility equipment. Any non-electrical equipment attached to a pole can pose an obstruction and serious hazards REC line crews.
