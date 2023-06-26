Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, a Culpeper-area utility, is prepared for the potential of severe storms forecast for the region this afternoon and evening along with possible power outages, according to a release Monday afternoon.

Timing for the severe weather is 2-10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service warns that storms may contain winds up to 60 mph and golf-ball size hail, according to the release.

Combined with the already-saturated ground, the additional rain and wind could cause trees to tumble onto power lines. As a result, widespread power outages are possible, REC stated.

REC has plenty of materials such as poles, wires and transformers that might be needed to make repairs. All available line crews, tree contractors and other critical teams are on standby and ready to respond as needed, the utility said.

The REC Dispatch Center is fully staffed and, as always, will work around the clock to ensure the safe and efficient movement of crews. The company advised residents to stay well clear of any downed power line or anything that might be in contact with the power line. See the Outage Center for updates at myrec.coop/outagecenter The time to prepare for a possible outage is before it occurs. See myrec.coop/stormprep to learn more.