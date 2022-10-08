Reeves: Repeal in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

State Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) is drafting a bill to repeal Virginia's in-state college tuition for undocumented immigrants, according to Friends of Bryce Reeves.

Reeves is seeking to overturn the measure adopted in the 2021 special session and signed into law by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, his campaign said in a statement Thursday.

Now, individuals can pay in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities regardless of immigration status, Reeves' re-election campaign said.

“We are in the midst of a higher-education cost crisis caused by the federal government's continued involvement in the student loan process,” Reeves said in a statement. “To think that we would prioritize students that are here illegally over our country's own citizens is astounding.

“All this does is decrease the pool of scholarships and funds available to law-abiding US citizens who reside in Virginia, worsening the issues that our youth face today when it comes to the accessibility of higher education,” the Senate District 17 incumbent said. "To support this legislation would feel like turning my back on my constituents. I am committed to repealing this unethical, irresponsible law."