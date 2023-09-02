Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission has received $100,000 from Virginia Department of Emergency Management to update the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Culpeper five-county area, last updated in 2018.

The state agency on Aug. 29 announced receipt of post-disaster funds from FEMA for distribution through the state’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program under two federal disaster declarations — the February 2021 severe winter storm and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VDEM administers the federal funds on behalf of FEMA, which are funded with 90% federal funds and 10% state funds, according to a release.

“VDEM continues to strongly support local governments in meeting their risk reduction goals through FEMA hazard mitigation assistance grants,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Shawn Talmadge in a statement. “It is imperative that we leverage these opportunities to continue building a more resilient commonwealth.”

Hazard mitigation involves actions taken to reduce, or eliminate, the effects of natural hazards on a locality and its population, according to the 2018 Rappahannock-Rapidan plan covering Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and the towns of Culpeper, Gordonsville, Madison, Orange, Remington and Warrenton.

Hazards identified in 2018 as impacting the Rappahannock-Rapidan region were: flood, hurricanes, tropical storms, winter storms, severe thunderstorms, tornados, dam failure, landslides and erosion, earthquakes, wildfire, karst and/or sinkholes, drought and extreme heat.

Mitigation strategies and activities identified in the plan designed to enhance preparedness and address identified hazards were: prevention, property protection, natural resource protection, structural projects, emergency services, such as early warning systems, evacuation planning, flood management techniques and public information and awareness.