Regional group to honor Police Chief Jenkins, volunteer Hal Hunter

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission is pleased to announce Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins will receive its 2022 Regional Leadership Award.

Rappahannock County citizen volunteer Hal Hunter will join Jenkins in receiving the honor during the commission’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville.

Both men are well-deserving government and citizen representatives of the region, the commission said in a statement.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture & Forestry Matthew Lohr will be keynote speaker for the annual meeting of the regional planning group representing Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Secretary Lohr was raised in the Shenandoah Valley and has a long and distinguished career in public service, including two terms in the House of Delegates, as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and as chief of the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Services. He is a fifth-generation farmer and advocate for agriculture and rural America.

The annual meeting will be held in indoors, but in the open air. Please dress for comfort based on temperature forecasts.

Get tickets for $20 at rrregion.org by Oct. 19, and $30 thereafter. For offline registration or to pay by cash, check, invoice, or any questions, contact 540-829-7450.