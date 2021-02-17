Region's landowners protect 5,287 acres in 2020

The Seibentritt family’s easement is especially important because it shields streams that feed downstream lands with sensitive limestone geology where water pollution can be a hazard to people and livestock, he said.

2020’s largest single conservation easement was 1,150 acres in Albemarle’s Southern Rural Historic District, near Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and James Monroe’s Highland. Held by the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority, the easement protects the property next to the historic and previously conserved Morven Farm from development for 74 dwellings.

The Southern Rural Historic District tract, along with 194 acres at Mountain Grove that protects a great example of a Federal-style Palladian house dating to 1804, were among 12 properties conserving 2,028 acres in Albemarle last year, the council said.

“In our region and throughout the commonwealth, we are fortunate to have a history of state and local leaders who understand the critical value of open space and have implemented incentives and programs that assist landowners with the cost of donating conservation easements,” Kane said. “The Piedmont Environmental Council is here and happy to educate and guide landowners about land conservation options and benefits.”