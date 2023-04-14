Couple to perform early American music on Sunday

David and Ginger Hildebrand will present a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Culpeper Baptist Church. The couple specializes in researching, recording, and performing early American music.

Since 1980, they have presented concerts and educational programs throughout the country for museums, historical societies, colleges and universities. The Hildebrands frequently appear at primary schools and offer workshops for teachers to aid in teaching of American history through music.

The couple provided soundtrack materials and served as period music consultants for several PBS broadcasts. The Hildebrands’ sixth and latest CD, “Music of the War of 1812,” is based upon a special program produced for NPR.

She teaches privately and at the Severn School and also performs with “Trio Galilei.” David consults and lectures widely and was twice a residential fellow at Mount Vernon’s National Library for the study of George Washington.

First female pastor to be installed at First Baptist

First Baptist Church of Washington, Virginia, is excited to announce the Installation of its 13th pastor, the Rev. Brevetta Jordan, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, to be held at the church, located 687 Main Street.

First Baptist is also celebrating its 150th Anniversary. Rev. Jordan has the distinction of becoming the first female pastor to lead the congregation in its long history. Anniversary celebrations will include a traditional homecoming service on Sunday, August 6 and banquet to follow one week later.

Rev. Jordan is from Front Royal where she resides with her mother. She graduated from Warren County High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Hampton University, Hampton, VA and a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Illinois.

She is a certified City Planner and has built her career in various local governments and non-profits. Accepting the call to teach and preach, she continued theology studies at Fellowship of Covenant Ministries International and Life Christian University, Northern Virginia Extension, in Culpeper.

Rev. Jordan is a lifelong member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Front Royal, where she is an Associate Minister. From her youth, she served in the helps ministry and in various church leadership positions in local churches.

Since being selected as Pastor-elect of First Baptist last fall, Rev. Jordan has been involved with Rappahannock Clergy Association, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association’s Women’s Auxiliary and the Ministers’ and Deacons’ Union.

Quilters Guild Garage Sale at CUMC

A Quilters Garage Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper.

There will be 28 tables of quilting supplies, fabric, patterns, books, notions, sewing supplies, needlework and more. Lunch served by Central Virginia Mission Hub Sponsored by Madison County Quilters Guild. Park in the Madison Road lot.

Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day

The Lady Rev. Dr. Jane Pleasant will lead services at 3 p.m. May 7 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The theme is, “Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day.”

Tuesday Bible Study in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Easter Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Spring Revival at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold a Spring Revival at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Sheldon Pleasant, new minister at Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper.

Pastor Vinicent Holland of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville will be guest preacher at the 7 p.m. service Wednesday, April 26. All are invited. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563 bbc9297@gmail.com.

Parables of Jesus Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist is holding a six-week Bible study in April on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Road in Culpeper County. All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

New rector to be installed at

St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper will hold a Celebration of Installation service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, to officially welcome Father Trent Moore as rector.

The Rev. Elizabeth Keeler, Regional Dean, will officiate the service. The Rev. Joe Gibbes will deliver the homily. Father Trent’s family, friends, community clergy and members of St. Stephens will be in attendance.

The public is cordially invited to join the celebration in the sanctuary. A reception will follow.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

“Easter–Not Everyone Celebrated Until…”

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for Sunday is: “Easter–Not Everyone Celebrated Until…”Children’s programs for babies-fourth graders and Loop (5th and 6th grade) available at both services. Surge for seventh and eighth graders at 10:30. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week:

Canned fruit,

oatmeal, cereal

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs of the week are: Pop Tarts, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off donations 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Into Eternity concert series scheduled

Blue Ridge Singers will perform a series of concerts, “Into Eternity,” starting at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church.

The concert will also be performed at 4 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church of Winchester; at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas and at 4 p.m. April 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville.

Free admission; suggested $15 donation to support the choir.