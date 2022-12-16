Religion news for Dec. 16, 2022

Christmas Eve at historic Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the church, 16461 Oak Shade Rd., in Rixeyville.

Little Fork Church truly represents hallowed ground, according to littleforkchurch.org/unique/. Christians have been in meetings assembled on the property for 291 years (1731 to 2022), and the Historic Little Fork Church is the only Colonial church structure still extant in Culpeper County.

Charles Dickens Dinner at St. Stephen’s

Historic St. Stephens Episcopal Church of Culpeper is hosting a Charles Dickens Dinner at 6 p.m. tonight in the parish hall.

The dining venue will be beautifully transformed into a cozy English supper hall, with a quaint sitting area and lovely piano music as diners enjoy each other’s company.

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served with appetizers—baked Brie and stuffed dates, cucumber and salmon canapes and cranberry and cheese in pastry cups. For dinner will be turkey and goose, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, glazed carrots and mashed potatoes. For dessert, diners will enjoy German fruit cake, a selection of pies (sweet potato, cranberry, mincemeat, pecan) and orange cranberry cake.

RSVP to the church office at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to have a delicious, “period” dinner celebrating not only time together, but the birth of Christ! Donations accepted the night of the event.

Christmas train show at Culpeper Baptist

All aboard for a Christmas Modular Train Show happening Dec. 16-18 at Culpeper Baptist Church. Come learn everything about modular railroading, but were afraid to ask!

The Potomac Module Crew will fill the church’s intergenerational space with model trains and will have an operational HO scale layout for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The show time starts with a run noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. A morning show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The show ends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

For easy access, park in the lower church parking lot and enter via the Generations Central side entrance. Questions? Call the church or contact office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Christmas services at Unity Baptist

Unity Baptist will be celebrating its Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 18, at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., in downtown Culpeper.

The church will feature a monologue entitled, ‘A Wise Man’s Tale,’ sure to capture parishioner’s hearts. There will also be praise dancing and a special song by the congregation’s youngest youth. There will be lunch following the service. All are welcome to come join them in celebrating the birth of Jesus. Dr. Uzziah Harris is the Pastor.

Christmas services at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

From 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19, the United Methodist Men will host a country breakfast in the social hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Amissville UMC will host a Christmas Eve Worship Service at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the sanctuary. Christmas Day Worship will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Homeless shelter night chaperones needed

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or to prepare and serve food to local homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight cold weather shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church needs volunteers to help run it. Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson, at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Griefshare: Surviving the Holidays seminar

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through this festive time? GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays can help.

Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting the free program at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 17 in room 317. Attendees should use the upper parking lot at the back of the building and follow the exterior staircase to the third floor entrance. A leader will greet participants at the door for each workshop.

Attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays. Learn how to deal with the many different, and often difficult emotions experienced during this time, what to do about traditions, helpful hints for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon at MVCC: Forfeited Happiness

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sunday, Dec. 18 is: The Seven Deadly Sins–Forfeited Happiness.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th & 6th grade) & Surge (7th & 8th grade) at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week: condiments, PB&J, canned veg

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressing, PB&J and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.