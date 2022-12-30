Religion news for Dec. 30, 2022

New Year’s Day at Christ Episcopal in Brandy

Christ Episcopal will hold a service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See christchurchbs.com.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of John in the New Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

New Year’s Day Worship at CBC & missions

Culpeper Baptist Church will host one worship service, at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1 in the sanctuary and on culpeperbaptist.org.

The Christmas Mission Offering of the church totaled $20,651, given through Dec. 26, building on its support of international mission work in two key areas of the world.

In Ukraine, Culpeper Baptist will continue to support the work of Ukrainian churches to meet the humanitarian needs there. The church along with the Culpeper community have already provided over $65,000 to support relief efforts in Ukraine since the start of the war.

CBC will also continue to respond to the needs in Pakistan as churches are planted and refugees are helped. Last year, they provided $37,000 in its Christmas Mission Offering to support the work of Pakistani churches to meet this need. There continues to be a great response to the gospel in Pakistan and our gifts will help train pastors as more churches are planted, according to a church post.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 28348 Ely’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248

Homeless shelter night chaperones needed

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or to prepare and serve food to local homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight cold weather shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church needs volunteers to help run it. Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson, at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East St in downtown Culpeper.

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors. The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation behind the historic church in the gathering room on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and can bring their favorite game to share.

See ststephensculpeper.net and call 540/825-8786.

Sermon: Prove It-Know Your Constant

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Jan. 1 is: Prove It—Know Your Constant.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th & 6th grade) & Surge (7th & 8th grade) at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback on Tuesdays

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Coffee & Conversation ministry in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various faree programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others.