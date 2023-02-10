Manna Ministry yard sale a success

Manna Ministry hosted its first yard sale since the pandemic last Saturday inside the fellowship hall of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, and it was a resounding success.

The church offered many thanks to organizers, those who gave of their time and labor, those who donated items for sale, those who spread the word, those who shopped and everyone who prayed.

“We are especially grateful for the tremendous community support we received!” according to a church post.

All told, $4,258.76 was raised at the one-day yard sale—the most ever. These funds will help the church ministry continue to love others by providing healthy meals three days a week to those in need.

Manna Ministry serves a free lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Fellowship Hall located at 301 S. Main St.

Wayland Black History Month Program

The Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will present the 46th Annual Black History Month program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the center, located at 15044 Wyland Chapel Rd., in Rixeyville.

The program will feature a play, “Slabtown Convention.” Advance tickets are $5 for adults; $7 at the door. Questions? Contact 540/671-5749.

Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet

The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Fire Hall on Main Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests.

Admission is a donation of $25 per person or a table for eight for $175. All proceeds will benefit Antioch Missionary Fund and Outreach Ministries. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr., at 540/661-2071 for more information.

Country Breakfast Saturday in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

From 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, the United Methodist Men will host a Country Breakfast in the church social hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Sunday service on Zoom and in-person

Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.

Sermon: Prove It—Thorough Testing Necessary

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this Sunday is “Prove It—Thorough Testing Necessary.”

Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) start at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Night to Shine prom tonight Open Door Baptist

Thousands of honored guests with special needs from all over the world will be crowned Kings and Queens of the prom at the 9th Annual Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation happening tonight.

Over 40 countries and over 600 churches worldwide will be participating in this unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love, including Open Door Baptist Church, located on Route 3 in Culpeper. A Night to Shine Virtual Celebration will also go live online to watch from anywhere on the same night.

Every Night to Shine guests enters on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, prom favors and a dance floor—all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom, according to a church release.

“Since this event began in 2015, we have watched Night to Shine grow into a worldwide movement,” said Tebow in a statement. “Even though it is held in countries that speak different languages and celebrate in ways unique to their own diverse cultures, God’s love transcends it all.

“This one night is an incredible moment when Faith, Hope and Love will be shared—a night when Queens and Kings will be celebrated and know their worth, value, and significance through the love of Christ. I love all the ministry we do at the foundation, but Night to Shine holds a special place in my heart.”

As he does every year, Tebow will be making special appearances at several events to celebrate with the honored guests of the night, and encourage and personally thank the host churches.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, studying the Book of John in the New Testament. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563 for more information.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the church, located at 28348 Ely’s Ford Road, in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Question? Contact obcrichardsville@gmail.com or 540/399-1248.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East Street in downtown Culpeper. ststephensculpeper.net.

In-person, Zoom worship at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # and see Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.

Needs of the Week: dried black beans, Ramen

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, dried black beans, Ramen noodles and crackers.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.