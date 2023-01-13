Religion news for Jan. 13, 2023

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Culpeper Branch NAACP is back with its first in-person event of 2023.

Held virtually during COVID, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and masks are encouraged. Mighty, mobilized and read to move, naacpculpeper.org.

Dr. King (1929-1968) at the age of 35 was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize, according to nobelprize.org. When notified of his selection, he announced that he would turn over the prize money of $54,123 to the furtherance of the civil rights movement.

On the evening of April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was to lead a protest march in sympathy with striking garbage workers of that city, Dr. King was assassinated.

Widows Connect Breakfast to be held in Warrenton

A Widows Connect Breakfast will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan. 14 at Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

Losing a spouse is one of the most devastating things a person can endure—one day married and the next, alone and grieving.

Join the free program to explore and share the unique challenges of widows and widowers. Chaplain Liz Danielsen will facilitate. RSVP at 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv.

Deacon ordination service at Mount Olive

Mount Olive Baptist will hold an ordination service for Deacon Larry Watson at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the church, 8412 White Shop Rd. in Culpeper.

Minister Louis D. Young of Free Gospel Church in Maryland will conduct the service. Dinner will be served and evening service will begin at 2 p.m.

The church welcomes all to come and fellowship. If you can’t attend, prayers are always needed.

Join the Culpeper Baptist Church Choir

Rehearsals will be held at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 15 in the choir room and at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Night to Shine prom at Open Door Baptist

Night to Shine 2023 is back as a full-fledged prom this year for people with special needs. Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper will serve as a local host of the red carpet event held globally on Friday, Feb. 10, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Open Door is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved, according to a release.

Every Night to Shine guests enters on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, prom favors, a dance floor— all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person! All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them that their life has purpose and they are loved by us and the God of this universe,” said Tim Tebow in a statement.

See culpeperopendoorbaptistchurch.com, call 540/825-1549 or visit timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of John in the New Testament. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Questions, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 28348 Ely’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30. For more information, email obcrichardsville@gmail.com or call 540/399-1248.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.

See ststephensculpeper.net or call 540/825-8786.

In-person worship at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253-205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook or YouTube.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, canned meat

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

Community Breakfast at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Amissville UMC Men will host a Community Breakfast 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14.