Religion news for Jan. 6, 2023

Night to Shine prom at Open Door Baptist

Night to Shine 2023 is back as a full-fledged prom this year for people with special needs. Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper will serve as a local host of the red carpet event held globally on Friday, Feb. 10, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Open Door is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved, according to a release.

Every Night to Shine guests enters on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, prom favors, a dance floor— all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person! All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them that their life has purpose and they are loved by us and the God of this universe,” said Tim Tebow in a statement.

See culpeperopendoorbaptistchurch.com, call 540/825-1549 or visit timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of John in the New Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions, contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Common Threads ministry growing in Warrenton

A collaborative ministry created in 2018 by First Baptist and Saint James’ Episcopal, of Warrenton, Common Threads allowed the churches to honor different faith traditions and celebrate commonalities in the community. Its mission is to “do something for the good for the community, and to promote racial unity in order to build community,” according to a release.

“Common Threads has enabled us to not only address the critical issue of racism in this county and in our country, but it has enabled us to forge meaningful friendships not only with members of the First Baptist Church, but other local churches, and members of the NAACP,” said Father Ben Maas, St. James’ Episcopal Church.

Common Threads has held seven race and reconciliation workshops and expanded beyond its two parishes.

Rev. Vinicent D. Holland, board member with Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, pastor for Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville and an associate pastor for First Baptist Church, expressed everyone who has been involved with the group has been happy and the group itself is growing.

Common Threads is seeking more individuals to join the group to make meaningful change and focus on building relationships in the community. See saintjameswarrenton.org/ministries/common-threads for more information.

Open Mic & Jam Saturday at Waddell Church

The Fifth Saturday Open Mic & Jam session at Waddell Memorial Church in Rapidan will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7, and the public is invited.

The event, in its twelfth year, begins with a shared potluck dinner, then music begins with joyful noises of all kinds by amateur performers. Gospel and bluegrass have been the predominant styles, although there have been classical guitar, piano and violin offerings, as well as old favorites.

Audience members join in on favorite hymns, and impromptu groups are often formed among the musicians. For further information, contact pastor Charles McRaven at 434/973-4859.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 28348 Ely’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30. obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.

See ststephensculpeper.net or call 540/825-8786.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, canned meat

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

Community Breakfast at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Amissville UMC Women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the social hall. UMC Men will host a Community Breakfast 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14.