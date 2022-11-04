Religion news for Nov. 4, 2022

Lewis celebrated for 40 years in ministry

Antioch Baptist Church Madison will honor the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. for 40 years in the ministry, with special services this weekend.

Morning worship will be 11 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 6 with a guest speaker, minister Sandra April Taylor and a worship leader, the Rev. Charles F. Lewis.

Lunch will be served following the morning service. The afternoon will be begin at 2:30 p.m. with a song service featuring the Spiritual Harmonizers. The Rev. Halliard Brown will be worship leader.

Christmas Bazaar Saturday in

Brandy Station

Culpeper United Methodist Women will be having their annual Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Brandy Station Fire Hall, 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station.

Featuring over 40 vendors, attendees can come and get an early start on their Christmas shopping. Lunch will be available for purchase prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary. Questions? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666.

One Love Culpeper this Saturday

A key verse for Christians from the New Testament Book of John quotes Jesus, “This is my commandment: love each other as I have loved you.”

That sentiment is the theme for, “One Love Culpeper” on Saturday, Nov. 5, a day of serving Culpeper neighbors through yard clean-up projects and outdoor home repairs. His Village Church is organizing the effort with volunteers of all skilled levels, including construction experience as ramp build and repair projects are high priority. All individuals, businesses, organizations and churches are welcome to get involved. Contact oneloveculpeper@gmail or 540/818-4846.

155th church anniversary in Mitchells

Historic Mitchells Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 155th Anniversary with 11 a.m. worship service this Sunday, Nov. 6, including special All Saints recognition.

A catered luncheon will follow. The church invites all to come and participate in this wonderful celebration. Mitchells Presbyterian is always open to everyone, according to a church release.

King’s Cadence free concert at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church will host a free concert featuring King’s Cadence, a male gospel quartet from Tennessee, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20.

King’s Cadence, a “gospel-rooted” quartet, has been a dream of KC Armstrong’s since 1994. After serving 20 years collectively with The US Air Force Singing Sergeants and The US Army Chorus, KC moved back to Tennessee where he reconnected with some old buddies and started King’s Cadence. As a Christ-centered ministry, their vision is to sing great songs to people who are yearning for good news an encouraging word, or maybe just something for which to smile, according to a church release.

Formed in 2019, the group has already had numerous engagements and are quickly becoming an ensemble in great demand. Each member has been singing gospel music with other groups for decades, and each of the four men have had vocal training at the collegiate level and hold degrees in music, the release stated. Collectively they bring years of experience and a variety of musical styles to the platform. Having been friends since 1996, they originally met in studio sessions while performing with ensembles based out of the Chattanooga area.

All are welcome for an afternoon of great music featuring a mix of classic contemporary Christian, old school southern gospel and soulful gospel music.

Annual Bazaar

in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall at the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

The United Methodist Women will hold its Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 the social hall.

Election Day grilled cheese and soup

Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women will serve up a variety of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and pie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.

The lunch will be provided at Oak Shade United Methodist Church, 9906 Rixeyville Rd., Rixeyville for a free will offering. Funds to go towards mission projects. Carry out will be available.

All Saints Day concert, master

plan meeting

Little Fork Episcopal will hold a public meeting about its Master Plan at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the church, 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.

Anyone who is interested is invited to come and learn more about the church’s plans to preserve its 16-acre property while evolving to accommodate the needs of a growing and changing congregation and community.

Little Fork Episcopal will host an All Saint’s Day Concert at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6. All are welcome to attend the showcase of talent from the local area, from the congregation and friends of the greater Rixeyville community. The concert will feature a diverse palette of classical, sacred, and jazz performances.

Blue Ridge Chorale holiday concerts

The Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing at several events this season. Concert goers should mark these dates on their calendar.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Chorale will be at the Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting at the Culpeper Depot. Come get into the holiday spirit as the BRC sings some holiday songs.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the Blue Ridge Chorale Holiday Concert will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church featuring holiday songs and wonderful music. All are welcome to join this special free event; donations will be greatly appreciated.

Then at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, the chorale will be part of the Barboursville Holiday Event. Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing until 12:30 p.m. at the Four County Players Theater in Orange County.

The music team for the Blue Ridge Chorale is Melanie Bolas: Music Director, Brittany Bache: Chorale Accompanist, and Kathy Pellegreen: Assistant Director/Accompanist.

Community Thanksgiving service returns

The Culpeper County Christian Ministerial Association is pleased to announce the return of the Annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

The event will feature a wide variety of representatives from local government and the Christian community. The Rev. Dr. Jarred Edgecombe, of Providence Bible Church, will share a Thanksgiving message.

There will also be a Christian Leadership Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd. Buffet lunch available for purchase.

Liberty U. reports record enrollment

Liberty University in Lynchburg welcomed more students than ever before this fall in both its residential and online programs, exceeding 130,000 students for the first time, according to a release from the Christian college.

Total on-campus enrollment stands at a record 15,800 students. Liberty’s online programs hit a record 115,000 students pursuing degrees from across the nation and around the globe, the release stated.

Liberty is also celebrating a record 18,400 students enrolled in Liberty University Online Academy, which offers Christian online education for K-12.

“God continues to bless Liberty University, and we are grateful to have started this year off strong with our largest student body ever,” said Interim President Jerry Prevo. “Our Christian mission, world-class academics, and NCAA Division I athletics have allowed this amazing institution to rise and become a top choice in the nation. It’s an exciting time to be on campus.

“It’s also an exciting time to be part of our online programs where adults are advancing their careers and families are finding Bible-based curriculum for their children. By God’s grace we are fulfilling our founder’s original mission of Training Champions for Christ.”

Last fall, Liberty marked its largest class of new residential undergraduate students (including transfers) at 4,800 students; this year’s incoming class is a close second at 4,600. The residential population includes students from all 50 states and over 80 countries.

Liberty has 15 colleges and schools, including a law school and medical school. Students can choose from more than 700 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. Over 450 programs are offered online.

“We are seeing exponential growth in enrollment as well as high retention rates, which not only means that we are meeting the needs of our new students, but we’re also adding value to our existing students,” said Scott Hicks, Provost and Chief Academic Officer. “At the heart of the matter is the heart of our people. The way we add the most value is by educating the whole person and being obedient to Christ. Because we have remained committed to our original mission, Training Champions for Christ, we are seeing the fruit.”

Senior Chats on Medicare enrollment

Sharon Accardo, Senior Insurance Professional and Medicare Educator, will be the guest speaker for the next meeting in the ongoing series, Senior Chats, at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Wondering what types of community services are available for senior adults and their families or, perhaps, who to contact to locate this information?

For answers to these questions as well as other useful information, join the church at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month for Senior Chats. Attendees sit down with community leaders to get ‘up close and personal,’ as they help navigate the many services and opportunities available in this area.

In the upcoming session, get answers to questions about Medicare. Contact Hans Murdock, 540-825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

Surviving the Holidays with GriefShare

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday? Why not consider GriefShare ~ Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering this helpful, encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St.

Just follow the signage to the entrance and a host will greet attendees there. The seminar is free, and supplies are provided.

The seminar will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other experienced folks offering practical suggestions and reassurance.

Participants will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.

Gospel promoter’s 40th anniversary concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a program of gospel music at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants for this special 40th anniversary event will include Zion Hill Gospel Singers, emcee Brother David Logan, Old Gospel Dynamics, Evangelist Jamie & the Sisters of Love, Bishop Luke Sanders & the Sensational Singing Star and Mike & the Fellas. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is pastor. $10/donation, doors open at 3 p.m.

For information, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667 or Sis. Victory Butler at 571/230-0746.

Super Seniors at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Sermon—’The Seven Deadly Sins’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 6: The Seven Deadly Sins – Sloth-Centered Living.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week: canned pasta, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

In-person and online services at Beulah

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Book of Numbers conference call

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Christ Episcopal Sunday service

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.

Divorce Support Group in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.