Religion news for Oct. 14, 2022

Super Seniors at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Town hall meeting on violence and sexual assaultThe M.O.V.E. Church is hosting a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Culpeper County Library on how the church handles sexual assault and domestic violence.

Panelists will include attorney Monica Chernin, nonprofit founder Roweena Davis, Andrew Terrell with Culpeper Police, author Karen Brown, SAFE Director Cindy Hedges, Kelly Street Gym founder Jon Russell and mental health specialist Stacey March.

Community Back to Church Sunday

Hopewell United Methodist will host Community Back-to-Church Sunday starting at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 with services at the church, 23557 Lignum Rd. in Lignum, Culpeper County. There will be special music by Denim-n-Lace, outdoor games and activities and lunch provided.

VA Interfaith notes Indigenous Peoples Day

Oct. 10 was Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and honor Native Americans and to commemorate their histories and cultures, according to Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, based in Richmond.

“If we are to achieve environmental justice, it is imperative that we begin by acknowledging that the very land where we reside was taken from Indigenous peoples. When we start there, we also understand the historic reality that the way we have treated people, land, and resources has breached our commitment to justice. As people of faith, our work is to repair that breach and encourage care for the land, and the environment, and honor the original caretakers,” the release stated.

For Indigenous peoples, the connection to traditional homelands is at the heart of identity, and environmental justice is highly important to these communities.

Honoring 40 years in the ministry

Antioch Baptist Church Madison will honor the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. for 40 years in the ministry, with special services next month.

Morning service will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a guest speaker, minister Sandra April Taylor and a worship leader, the Rev. Charles F. Lewis.

Lunch will be served following the morning service. The afternoon will be begin at 2:30 p.m. with a song service featuring the Spiritual Harmonizers. The Rev. Halliard Brown will be worship leader.

Trunk or Treat in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

From 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Amissville United Methodist Men will host a fish fry in the social hall.

The church will host Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot.

Blue Ridge Choral BBQ & Dancing event

The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its annual BBQ & Dancing fundraiser 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come enjoy BBQ, fixins, and an evening of dancing. Admission is $20/adult. Children eat free with a paying adult. Carry out is available.

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Building Hope for the Caregiver

Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist will host this one-day education conference for caregivers from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the center, 5044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

Keynote speaker Loretta Veney will speak about moving caregivers from “I give up” to “I’ve got this!” Admission of $25 includes continental breakfast and lunch. Event organized by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee of Aging Together with support from Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Mountain View Community Church is partnering with local groups to present a community conversation on human trafficking at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Open discussion about human trafficking, how it affects communities like Culpeper, and the parts everyone plays in the fight against it. Come meet leaders in the community who are committed to this fight and learn what to do to take a stand. Partnering organizations: are Anti-Trafficking International, Culpeper Police Department, Forever Free and SAFE.

Richardsville Fall Festival

Join Oakland Baptist Church for a Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Richardsville Fire and Rescue Department, 29361 Elys Ford Rd. in Culpeper County. Costume contest (no scary costumes), hayrides, moon bounce, treats and family fun.

True Blue Fall Festival

Looking for a fun and free activity for the whole family this fall?

Boxwoods Celebration Venue is partnering with Mountain View Community Church to host a fall festival 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 for at 4488 True Blue Rd. in Culpeper.

There will be live music for everyone in the family to enjoy, hayrides, pony rides, games, classic fall activities and yes ... they will fire the cannon! Sign at the entrance says, Mount Valley Farm. Orange County neighbors welcome.

Hero’s Bridge program at Senior Chats

Hero’s Bridge Director Molly Brooks will be the special guest for the latest in the Senior Chats community group meeting monthly at Culpeper Baptist.

Representing the local nonprofit dedicated to serving older veterans, Brooks will speak at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the intergenerational space on the lower level of the church on South West Street.

Senior Chats occurs the second Thursday of each month for conversations about emotional, physical, and financial well-being for senior adults and their families. Conversations are informative and interesting, and it’s a great way to meet other senior adults in the community and talk with local leaders about topics relevant to this age group.

Sermon: ‘Defining Acceptable’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct 16 is, “I Don’t Believe in the Church–Defining Acceptable.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: canned fruit & cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: canned fruit—peaches and mixed fruit—and cereal—corn flakes and rice cereals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Beulah Baptist services in-person, online

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Conference call Bible study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

One Love Culpeper: a day of serving

A key verse for Christians from the New Testament Book of John quotes Jesus, “This is my commandment: love each other as I have loved you.”

That sentiment is the theme for, “One Love Culpeper” on Nov. 5, a day of serving Culpeper neighbors through yard clean-up projects and outdoor home repairs. His Village Church is organizing the effort and is currently seeking volunteers of all skilled levels to join them, including people with construction experience as ramp build and repair projects are high priority.

Donations of time, talent, skills, financial or material assistance also appreciated, in support of One Love Culpeper. All individuals, businesses, organizations and churches are welcome to get involved.

Email oneloveculpeper@gmail for a volunteer application or an application for assistance through the project. Through one, we love many-with many, we love one, is the tagline. Questions? Contact Cori Hutcheson at 540/818-4846.

Fish Fry & Car Show

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will be hosting a fish fry and car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Questions? Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190. Proceeds will benefit Strong Quality Youth Basketball and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s holiday extravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale.

Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net to reserve a table.

Harvest Festival in Gordonsville

Church of the Living God will host a harvest festival 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Food, games, trunk-or-treat, moonbounce and so much more. Free for the community.

Brandy Station church services

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible Study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.

Forgiveness: the Freedom of Letting Go

Vanessa Kenyon will facilitate this weekly program 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 2 at Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

This seminar is for people who have experienced deep disappointment, hurt or betrayal, with pain from the past affecting their future hopes. Not forgiving can cause ongoing grief as well as emotional and even physical pain, according to the ministry. RSVP 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv