Reformation celebrates 40th anniversary

Reformation Lutheran will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 601 Madison Road, right down the street from the Culpeper hospital.

The Rev. Dr. David Wendell, assistant to the Bishop of the North American Lutheran Church, will be preaching. A large fellowship will follow.

Reformation had its first worship service on September 18, 1983. It is one of the fastest growing Lutheran Churches in the area, according to a church release, offering five worship services each week — at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, noon and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Saturday nights.

The Rev. Brad Hales is the longtime pastor. All are welcome to attend.

Fleetwood Tent Revival today

The public is invited to attend an uplifting experience in a unique location at the Fleetwood Tent Revival taking place at 3:30 p.m. today at Historic Fleetwood Church, located on Brandy Road in Brandy Station.

Guest speakers will be the Rev. Mike Evans, Rev. Bruce Logan and Rev. Greg Miller. Food trucks will be availed for food purchases. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, call Evans at 540/399-1843.

Autumn revival in Richardsville

A Fall Revival will be held Oct. 15-17 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28348 Eley’s Ford Road in Richardsville.

A church breakfast will be held Saturday, Oct. 14. Revival Sunday will feature guest speaker Patrick Alle,n with special music by Streets of Gold, followed by dinner on the grounds of the church, which has been serving the community since 1843. All are welcome to attend.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissvile, with worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Baptist church partners for first Pamper Me Pink 5K

Culpeper Baptist Church, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Pamper Me Pink are partnering to host the first Pamper Me Pink 5K on Oct. 7, in support of breast cancer awareness.

Proceeds from the annual Pamper Me Pink event provide scholarships for mammograms and follow-up imaging to individuals of financial need within the local hospital’s service area. To date, over 700 community members of Culpeper and surrounding counties have benefited mammography screenings and follow up imaging provided through Pamper Me Pink, founded by Sharon Welch Clark of Pepperberries and UVA Community Health.

The Pamper Me Pink 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 from the Culpeper hospital at 501 Sunset Lane. The race will traverse area neighborhoods and scenic Rockwater Park before ending back at the hospital.

The race is open to everyone, including runners and fitness walkers. Team or group registration is available for coworkers, family members, classmates and anyone else who would enjoy this event. Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PamperMePink5k. For more on the Pamper Me Pink 5k or to be a business sponsor, see culpeperbaptist.org/pink5k.

Local food ministry still distributing globally

Stand in Faith Ministries, a local nonprofit founded in 2020 by Ray and Barbara Parks of Gordonsville, continues to feed the bodies and souls of the hungry around the world. The needs remain dire, according to a recent release mentioning the drought in Kenya and desperate conditions in war-torn Ukraine. Many residents are living in damaged homes and buildings ill-prepared for winter’s freezing temperatures.

Stand in Faith Ministries offers help and hope through dedicated pastors and evangelists around the world, giving food and caring Christian ministry where the needs are unmistakable. Stand in Faith provides food assistance and shares the gospel in Ukraine, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Honduras, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, Israel and Asia.

Donate to the effort at standinfaithministries.org or at Stand in Faith Ministries, P. O. Box 549, Gordonsville, VA, 22942.

Church Christmas Bazaar vendors sought

The Annual Church Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Brandy Station Fire Department, located at 19601 Old Church Road in Brandy Station. Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net. Lunch will be available for sale during the event from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

Community Day and Fish Fry at Antioch Baptist

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will host Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The guest speaker will be Minister A.C. Edwards of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville. Community Day starts at 1 p.m.

The Antioch Baptist Church Madison Fish Fry & Car and Bike Show Fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14. The entry fee is $20 and meals are $12. Preorder is available.

For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit Strong Quality Youth Basketball and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Grief and loss support groups at Culpeper Baptist

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone. Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique.

There are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release. Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and at 2 p.m. Thursdays at the church, located at 318 S. West St.

Sermon topic: Pursuit—the Next Right Thing

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, Pursuit — The Next Right Thing.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Learn more about the church and how to become a member at Pizza with the Pastor, happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. Childcare will be available.

Need of the week: lunch foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are for lunch: canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup, peanut butter, jelly and juice boxes.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact the culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or call 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Liberty University convocation largest in world

Convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg remains the largest weekly gathering of Christian students in the world, according to a college release.

The event features worship, prayer and speakers from a wide variety of fields, from business and politics to sports and entertainment. Guests share insights about living for Christ in their respective careers or provide social commentary on important, relevant issues in the world today, according to the release.

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell announced the Fall 2023 Convocation lineup in August. Among the special guests was one of Liberty’s own — Grammy Award-winning Christian artist and alumnus Toby McKeehan (’88), aka TobyMac. He spoke at his alma mater Sept. 8 to share about his faith journey and blessings of success in the music industry.

McKeehan formed his first band, the popular Christian rap/rock trio dc Talk, with Liberty classmates Michael Tait and Kevin Max. The seven-time Grammy winner released his ninth studio album last year, “Life After Death,” a personal journey through grief after losing his 21-year-old son Truett in 2019.

On Sept. 1, Jonathan Isaac, a forward with NBA’s Orlando Magic, shared his testimony with students. Isaac was drafted sixth overall from Florida State in 2017. He made national headlines in 2020 when he was the first player in the NBA bubble (a quarantined facility during the COVID-19 pandemic) to stand during the national anthem while his teammates and opposing players kneeled in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the release.

Isaac’s faith has also carried him through an agonizing injury that sidelined him for 904 days. In speaking about his rehabilitation, he cited his faith in countless interviews and attributed his return to the court to God’s healing.

“This fall semester, we are excited to welcome so many great speakers from around the world to Liberty University,” Falwell said. “Every Convocation speaker knows our mission, Training Champions for Christ, and will offer key insights on how to fulfill that mission. Convocation is a long-held tradition at Liberty and our guests will bring biblical truth and spiritual encouragement.”

Convocation is held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday in the Vines Center and is open to the entire student body. Most events are streamed live on Liberty’s YouTube channel, Liberty’s main Facebook page and the Office of Spiritual Development Facebook page.

Featured for Sept. 20 will be a Q&A with “Ordinary Angels” movie producers and directors. From the makers of “Jesus Revolution,” “Ordinary Angels” opens in theaters on Oct. 13 and is based on the true story of Sharon Stevens, a small-town Kentucky hairdresser who rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill daughter. A special showing will take place at Lynchburg’s Regal River Ridge theater on Sept. 21. Pastor Dave Stone, portrayed in the movie, will also join the Q&A.

College for a Weekend is Sept. 22 at Liberty, featuring at convocation, Gabe Lyons, President of THINQ Media and worship with Tauren Wells, formerly the lead vocalist for Royal Tailor.