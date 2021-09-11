Remember nation's post-9/11 sacrifice, community, Spanberger urges

We should all reflect on the strength and beauty of America, Rep. Abigail Spanberger urged Saturday as she shared her thoughts with Virginians on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

“So much has changed in the 20 years since September 11, 2001,” the Central Virginia lawmaker said in a statement. “And on this day, I hope we all take time to remember the sacrifice, the bravery, the heroism and the community we all witnessed, experienced and sought in the aftermath of the attack. I hope we will reflect on the strength and beauty of our country and our people and recommit to finding a common sense of community and purpose—in honor of everyone we have lost since that fateful day.”

In Richmond, Spanberger attended the Virginia War Memorial's 9/11 observance and joined Virginia first lady Pam Northam in talking with people at the 20th-anniversary event.

The former CIA case officer, who specialized in counterterrorism and nuclear-proliferation issues, said she spent much of the day thinking of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died 20 years ago.

“They began the day like so many others—going to the office, checking in at the airport, reporting to the firehouse—but they never returned home,” Spanberger said. “They were murdered by a horrific attack on our country.”