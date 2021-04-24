Remembering Culpeper's Gen. Edward Stevens

Later that summer, Stevens was in Charlottesville as a member of the Virginia Senate when Jack Jouett rode into town to warn the legislators that British cavlrymen under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton were approaching to capture what remained of the state government.

Thanks to Jack Jouett and his heroic ride, the lawmakers all lived to see another day. Stevens would recover and later lead a brigade of 750 men in the Siege of Yorktown, seeing the Revolutionary War to its very end.

Stevens died on Aug. 17, 1820, and is buried in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery on land he donated. Stevens Street in Culpeper is named in honor of the general.

A week ago Saturday, we honored Gen. Stevens with a new Sons of the American Revolution granite Patriot Marker. Soil that we excavated will be blessed and placed in an urn to be carried to South Carolina.

In May, that soil will be spread on the mass grave of the Virginia soldiers killed at the Battle of Waxhaws. The Culpeper Minute Men, Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored and placed a monument to Gen. Stevens on Oct. 15, 1931, at Guilford Courthouse State park in Greensboro N.C.

One final reflection on Stevens comes from his very peers, in the epitaph on his grave marker: “This gallant officer and upright man served his country with reputation in the field and Senate of his native state. He took an active part and had a principal share in the war of the Revolution, and acquired great distinction at the battles of Great Bridge, Brandywine, Germantown, Camden, Guilford, and the siege of York; and although zealous in the cause of American freedom, his conduct was not marked with the least degree of malevolence or party spirit. Those who honestly differed with him in opinion he always treated with singular tenderness. In strictly his integrity, honest patriotism, and immovable courage, he was surpassed by one, and had few equals.”

Charles Jameson is president of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution.